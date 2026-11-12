Voolist's plan to add four marketplaces would give resellers more sales channels to manage through its cross-listing platform.

Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Voolist, a cross-listing app and inventory management platform for online sellers and resellers, has expanded its marketplace coverage by adding support for four new marketplaces: Grailed, Whatnot, OfferUp, and Vestiaire Collective. The additions give sellers more options for creating and managing product listings across multiple online sales channels from one place





Voolist Expands Its Cross-Listing Platform With Four Planned Marketplace Integrations

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Selling on multiple marketplaces helps resellers reach more potential buyers, but it also creates operational challenges. Sellers often need to recreate listings, manage inventory separately, and keep track of products across different platforms. Managing these tasks manually takes time and can make it harder to maintain consistent listings as a business grows.

Voolist brings supported marketplaces into a centralized workflow, allowing sellers to create and manage product listings across multiple channels. Instead of starting from scratch for every marketplace, sellers can use Voolist's cross-listing tools to publish products to their connected sales channels.

The four new additions extend Voolist's reach into additional resale categories and selling channels. Sellers can list designer and streetwear pieces alongside their other marketplace listings, use existing product listings when stocking their shops on social commerce platforms, reach local buyers through local marketplace listings, and extend their cross-listing options to luxury fashion and accessories.

A key part of Voolist is its sales detection and automatic delisting functionality. For supported integrations, when an item sells on one marketplace, Voolist can detect the sale and automatically remove corresponding listings from other connected marketplaces. Its cloud-based processes allow supported inventory tasks to continue without requiring sellers to keep their computers running. Specific capabilities vary by marketplace integration. With the support of Grailed, Whatnot, OfferUp, and Vestiaire Collective, Voolist continues to expand its cross-listing options for individual resellers, small ecommerce businesses, and sellers managing inventory across multiple marketplaces.

"Managing listings across multiple marketplaces shouldn't mean repeating the same work every time a seller wants to reach a new audience" said Abdallah Altokhy, founder of Voolist. "We're continuing to expand the marketplaces available through Voolist while making the everyday work of listing and managing inventory easier. These additions give sellers more flexibility in where they sell and how they manage their inventory ."

Voolist currently supports cross-listing across eleven sales channels. On supported integrations, its inventory synchronization can detect a sale and automatically remove corresponding listings from other connected marketplaces.

Looking ahead, Voolist plans to expand the ways sellers can manage and control their inventory across connected marketplaces. The company is also working on a mobile app to make managing listings and multichannel selling more accessible. These developments are part of Voolist's ongoing effort to make multichannel selling more manageable for individual resellers and small ecommerce businesses.

About Voolist

Voolist is a cross-listing and inventory management platform for online sellers and resellers. It helps users manage listings across supported sales channels and coordinate inventory from one place, with tools for bulk editing, sales detection, automatic delisting, and inventory organization. The company is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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