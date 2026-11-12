Africa's largest copper mine is now running on solar baseload power thanks to a large-scale solar-plus-storage power plant. The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, located in the Central African Copperbelt near Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been powered by a 233 MWp solar plant coupled with a 123 MVA/526 MWh battery energy storage system since the facility entered commercial operation on August 12. The system provides the copper complex with a continuous 30 MW power supply, with output currently peaking at 55 MW. The facility is owned and operated by project developers CrossBoundary ...

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