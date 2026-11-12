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PR Newswire
12.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Premialab appoints Judy Lo as Head of Global Marketing to accelerate growth

Premialab appoints Judy Lo as Head of Global Marketing to accelerate growth

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading independent platform for quantitative analytics and QIS solutions, today announced the appointment of Judy Lo as Head of Global Marketing. She will lead the firm's marketing strategy with a focus on strengthening market positioning, accelerating demand generation and supporting its next phase of growth.

Ms. Lo brings over a decade of experience driving growth and brand positioning for financial data and analytics companies. She has held senior marketing roles across EMEA and APAC, with US go-to-market experience, and has led growth through brand repositioning, product launches and the build-out of scalable demand engines. Her international experience aligns with Premialab's presence across six global financial centers, where she will work closely with Sales to drive commercial expansion and the firm's reach among institutional investors. She holds a Global MBA with Distinction from Alliance Manchester Business School and is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM).

Stéphane Degroote, Chief Revenue Officer at Premialab, commented: "As Premialab continues to expand its global presence, product offering and client base, marketing will play an increasingly important role in supporting our commercial ambitions. Judy brings extensive experience in financial data and analytics, together with a strong track record in building marketing capabilities that drive growth. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Sam Batterton as Head of UK Sales and Christian Dietmann as Head of Execution & Connectivity Sales, reflecting the firm's continued investment in its global commercial capabilities.

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 8,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis, enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. The platform covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. Premialab has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premialab-appoints-judy-lo-as-head-of-global-marketing-to-accelerate-growth-302936801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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