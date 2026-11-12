Trina Storage and TÜV Rheinland Release White Paper on Grid-Forming Energy Storage Systems

PR Newswire

MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2026

MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper, White Paper on Grid-Forming Energy Storage Systems. Developed in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland, the white paper explores the role of grid-forming energy storage in supporting system stability as power grids evolve toward higher shares of inverter-based renewable generation.

The white paper identifies key grid-forming capabilities, including voltage and frequency support, synthetic inertia, fault ride-through and black-start functionality. It also explores practical considerations for implementation, validation and long-term operation of grid-forming energy storage, drawing on both industry developments and project experience from global markets.

"The energy transition is reshaping power systems around the world, creating new challenges for grid stability and reliability," said Mr. Yu Hong, Head of Power Electronics Research Institute at Trina Storage. "Grid-forming capability is rapidly moving from a specialized requirement to a key consideration for future power systems. As renewable penetration increases, energy storage can play a much broader role in supporting grid resilience, flexibility and long-term reliability."

A key theme throughout the publication is the industry's transition from "device-level functionality" to "system-level capability". As requirements of grid-forming capability continue to evolve, the white paper emphasizes that successful deployment depends not only on inverter controls, but also on close coordination across batteries, power conversion systems, energy management systems, plant-level controls and grid interfaces. The white paper further highlights the importance of system integration, simulation and validation in ensuring reliable real-world performance.

To support this approach, Trina Storage has invested in dedicated simulation capabilities and a 20MVA validation platform designed to verify grid-forming performance across a wide range of operating conditions, providing a controllable environment to validate performance under a wide range of grid conditions before commercial deployment.

"As grid-forming technologies gain wider adoption, independent validation and testing will play an increasingly important role in ensuring reliable system performance," said Dr. Mengxuan Wang, Project Engineer at TÜV Rheinland. "This white paper shows a valuable perspective on the technical considerations and practical pathways for testing and validating grid-forming capabilities of power conversion systems in energy storage systems."

The publication also draws on experience from projects in markets, such as Australia and Chile, where rapidly evolving grid requirements have accelerated demand for advanced grid-support capabilities. As grids continue to evolve, Trina Storage expects grid-forming capability to become an increasingly important requirement for utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide.

The White Paper on Grid-Forming Energy Storage Systems is now available for download from Trina Storage's website.

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