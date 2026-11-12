DJ Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc (T1PS) Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 699000 CODE: T1PS ISIN: LU3454369011 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3454369011 Category Code: NAV TIDM: T1PS LEI Code: 213800FNQ5CGSEXPZY58 Sequence No.: 449476 EQS News ID: 2433674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)