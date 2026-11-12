StreamTV Europe 2027, powered by Forge, Opens Registration, Unveiling Expanded Experience for Europe's Streaming Industry

Following a successful debut, the event returns 20-22 April to a new venue on the Lisbon Coast, with an expanded agenda, more networking opportunities and an expected 1,500+ attendees

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge's StreamTV Europe, the premier gathering for Europe's streaming industry, today announced that registration is officially open for its 2027 event. Taking place 20-22 April at the Estoril Congress Centre in Cascais, on Portugal's Lisbon Coast, the event follows a successful inaugural event that brought together nearly 1,000 industry professionals from 44 countries. StreamTV Europe is returning bigger and bolder, with expanded programming, a new venue and even more opportunities to connect the people and companies shaping the future of streaming.

StreamTV Europe 2027 is expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees, 200+ speakers, 100+ sponsors and partners, and 60+ hosted buyers, bringing together senior decision-makers from streaming platforms, broadcasters, content owners, advertisers, agencies, technology providers and distributors across Europe and beyond.

As the streaming industry navigates shifting audience behaviours, evolving monetisation models, AI-driven innovation and growing competition for content and attention, StreamTV Europe will provide a forum for the industry's most influential voices to challenge conventional thinking, share actionable insights and build the partnerships driving what's next.

"StreamTV Europe's debut demonstrated the tremendous appetite for an event that brings the entire European streaming ecosystem together," said Alejandro Piñero, Managing Director, Forge. "For 2027, we're building on that momentum with an expanded experience, a fantastic new venue and programming that reflects the industry's biggest opportunities and challenges. From the future of content and advertising to sports, AI and the evolving role of broadcasters, we're creating an environment where meaningful conversations lead to real business opportunities."

What's New for StreamTV Europe 2027

Building on the success of its inaugural year, StreamTV Europe is introducing an expanded experience designed to deliver more content, connections and business opportunities.

A New Home in Cascais: StreamTV Europe moves to the Estoril Congress Centre, offering a new setting for three days of conference programming, exhibitions, networking and industry experiences.

StreamTV Europe moves to the Estoril Congress Centre, offering a new setting for three days of conference programming, exhibitions, networking and industry experiences. An Expanded Agenda: New and enhanced programming will explore the growing influence of creator platforms, sports streaming, vertical video and emerging distribution models, alongside the industry's core priorities of content, advertising and technology.

New and enhanced programming will explore the growing influence of creator platforms, sports streaming, vertical video and emerging distribution models, alongside the industry's core priorities of content, advertising and technology. More Opportunities to Do Business: StreamTV Connect will facilitate curated, double opt-in meetings between qualified buyers and industry suppliers, helping participants build relationships and accelerate business opportunities.

StreamTV Connect will facilitate curated, double opt-in meetings between qualified buyers and industry suppliers, helping participants build relationships and accelerate business opportunities. A Bigger Industry Marketplace: With 100+ sponsors and partners expected, the expanded event experience will offer more opportunities to discover innovative solutions, meet potential partners and explore new technologies across the streaming ecosystem.

With 100+ sponsors and partners expected, the expanded event experience will offer more opportunities to discover innovative solutions, meet potential partners and explore new technologies across the streaming ecosystem. Elevated Networking and Experiences: From curated meetups and executive conversations to outdoor networking areas, rooftop lounges and StreamTV After Hours, the event will create more ways to connect beyond the conference stage.



An Agenda Built Around the Future of Streaming

The 2027 programme will bring together leading executives, innovators and industry voices for candid conversations, forward-looking perspectives and practical strategies across six key themes:

Audience, Culture & Content: The future of scripted and unscripted content, changing audience behaviours, creator-led entertainment, content monetisation and the platforms transforming discovery and distribution.

Business, Monetisation & Ads: The next generation of streaming advertising, including collaboration between platforms, publishers, agencies and brands; improved attribution and measurement; simplified ad buying; and new opportunities in branded content.

Tech, AI & Experience: The innovations transforming streaming delivery, discovery and engagement, from artificial intelligence and personalisation to user experience, infrastructure and live streaming technology.

Sports, Streaming & Stakes: The rapidly evolving economics of sports streaming, including media rights, distribution, fan engagement, monetisation and the growing competition for live sports audiences.

The Telco Opportunity: How telecommunications providers can move beyond connectivity to unlock opportunities in streaming aggregation, content discovery, data, partnerships and monetisation.

The Broadcaster's Next Act: How European broadcasters are reinventing their streaming businesses through new partnerships, distribution strategies, advertising models and approaches to audience growth.

The event will also welcome back Evan Shapiro, the Media Cartographer, who will host, curate and remix The Grand Final, StreamTV Europe's signature general session. Bringing together leading voices from across the industry, the session will challenge conventional thinking, confront the realities of the new media landscape and explore the forces reshaping the future of global entertainment.

Additional speakers, sessions and event experiences will be announced soon.

Where Europe's Streaming Industry Comes Together to Do Business

Beyond the programme, StreamTV Europe is designed to turn industry conversations into meaningful business relationships.

Through StreamTV Connect, curated networking, executive-level discussions and immersive experiences, attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with the decision-makers driving content investment, distribution, advertising, technology adoption and strategic partnerships.

The event's expanded footprint will also provide a dynamic marketplace for companies to showcase innovation, connect with prospective customers and build relationships across the European and international streaming ecosystem. Confirmed sponsors to date include: Wurl, V, Big Blue Marble, CNA Originals, Globecast, Media Distillery, TiVo, Frequency, mpg Media Group, ThinkAnalytics, Velocix, AUX MODE, CinemaVault, DuBow Media Distribution, INSP, Lightning International, Pinnacle Peak, Shoreline Entertainment, Sync Mint, Titan OS, 5V Media, ESHAP, Streaming Made Easy, and TVRev. View the latest list of sponsors here.

Registration Now Open

Registration for StreamTV Europe 2027 is now open. Streaming executives, broadcasters, content owners, advertisers, agencies, technology providers and other industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place at the event.

Register and explore the event here.

Members of the media can register for a media pass here.

For sponsorship opportunities click here.

About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event - it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, partnerships take shape and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Forge, StreamTV Europe is part of the global StreamTV event portfolio, alongside the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado - widely recognised as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry - and StreamTV Asia, launching in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2027. Together, these events create a global platform connecting streaming leaders across three continents to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and drive the industry forward.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com . StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit https://forgelive.com .

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