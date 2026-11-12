

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY.PK, RR.L, RYCEF.PK, RRU.DE), a British manufacturer of aero engines, Thursday reported significant growth in order intake for the first nine months of fiscal 2026. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, and said it is continuing to invest to support substantial growth to the mid-term and beyond.



The company also announced an interim share buyback of £1.5 billion, to be completed by its full-year results on February 25, 2027. The latest plan is part of its existing £7 billion to £9 billion share buyback programme across 2026 to 2028.



On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 2.44 percent, trading at 1,375.40 pence.



In its trading update, the company said it continued to deliver strong operational, strategic and financial progress in the second half of 2026.



The firm noted that order intake in the first nine months of the year increased by 62 percent year on year, with the order backlog at the end of September standing at £8.6 billion.



In power generation, orders for gas engines nearly tripled year on year driven by prime power demand from data centres, while order growth for diesel backup engines remained strong.



In Civil Aerospace, demand remains strong across both widebody and business aviation, and its large engine order backlog has now grown to around 2,500 engines.



Large engine flying hours or EFH grew by 4 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2026 to 114 percent of 2019 levels. Large engine OE deliveries are significantly higher year on year.



In Defence, the company continues to see strong demand across both mature and new programmes.



In Power Systems, the firm continues to expec strong order and revenue growth, led by power generation and governmental.



The company further said it is in the process of finalising a significant multi-year contract to supply backup engines to a hyperscaler, alongside a framework agreement extending to 2031.



Looking ahead, Rolls-Royce said it is confident to meet full-year guidance of £4.7 billion to £4.9 billion of underlying operating profit and £3.8 billion to £4.0 billion of free cash flow.



Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive, said, 'Given our strong progress this year, we will revisit our mid-term targets at our Full Year results in February, as previously communicated. We are also accelerating the phasing of our share buyback.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News