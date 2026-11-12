Researchers at Karlstad University in Sweden have used light beam-induced current (LBIC) phase mapping to investigate the local electrical behavior of half-cell solar modules and have found that the technique shows potential for assessing electrical contact quality and detecting localized defects with high spatial resolution. LBIC mapping is a non-destructive, spatially resolved optoelectronic characterization technique used to investigate the electrical properties and performance of photovoltaic cells and modules. It involves scanning a focused light beam across a solar cell or module while measuring ...

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