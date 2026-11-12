City University of Hong Kong: From CityUHK's HK Tech 300 to the world: Turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality

From CityUHK's HK Tech 300 to the world: Turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) is fostering global talent exchange through its flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme, HK Tech 300, and the Overseas Start-up Technology Entrepreneur Programme (STEP) organised by the CityUHK Academy of Innovation. Together, these initiatives attract students from around the world to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in Hong Kong while enabling local students to gain hands-on experience at overseas start-ups, facilitating the two-way exchange of innovative talent, knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit.

Attracting global talent to Hong Kong to explore entrepreneurial opportunities

HK Tech 300 recently held a new round of entrepreneurship training, attracting more than 110 participants, around 20% of whom came from Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and other regions. During the three-day programme, participants learned how to transform innovative ideas into commercially viable solutions while exchanging perspectives with students from diverse cultural backgrounds, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and inspiring entrepreneurial thinking.

Sanzhar from Kazakhstan and Jessica, from Indonesia, both students in CityUHK's Department of Computer Science, believe that Hong Kong's position as an international technology and financial centre provides an ideal environment for start-up development. Through the training programme, they gained a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship and business planning, and hope to turn their innovative ideas into their own ventures one day.

Théo, a third-year student in CityUHK's College of Business from France, hopes to pursue a career in the Chinese Mainland. He sees Hong Kong's international environment as an ideal place to experience different cultures and languages. He said that HK Tech 300 helped him learn how to assess the feasibility of innovative ideas while connecting with students from diverse backgrounds, broadening his horizons and expanding his entrepreneurial network.

Kim, a student from South Korea studying in the Department of Electrical Engineering, aspires to establish an artificial intelligence (AI)-related start-up. He said Hong Kong's open and multicultural environment, together with its vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem were key factors that attracted him to pursue opportunities in the city.

Taking talent from Hong Kong to the world through hands-on experience

While attracting international students to Hong Kong, CityUHK also actively supports students in gaining experience abroad. Over the past two years, STEP, organised by the CityUHK Academy of Innovation, has arranged internships for more than 50 students at 17 deep-tech start-ups in Melbourne, Australia; London and Cambridge, the United Kingdom; and Beijing. These opportunities allow students to gain first-hand experience of how innovative ideas are translated into products and services.

Winnie, a student in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, joined a start-up in Australia this year through STEP. The company provides rehabilitation support for young stroke survivors. She said that, unlike internships primarily focused on laboratory research, working at a start-up allowed her to take on different roles and gain a deeper understanding of the needs of patients and other stakeholders. The experience enhanced her communication skills and gave her a greater appreciation of how technology can address real-world societal challenges.

Febryan from Indonesia and Mariia from Kyrgyzstan, participated in STEP internships at a UK-based start-up specialising in nanomaterials technology that was incubated by Imperial College London. They helped analyse the procedures and requirements for an initial public offering (IPO), gaining insights into the challenges technology start-ups face in business development and financing. Both found that the overseas experience enabled them to apply classroom knowledge in a real-world business environment, equipping them with valuable skills for their future entrepreneurial pursuits and career development.

Building a global platform for innovation

From attracting international students to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in Hong Kong to supporting local students in gaining overseas start-up experience, CityUHK continues to strengthen connections between Hong Kong and the global innovation ecosystem, facilitating the cross-border exchange of talent, knowledge and innovative ideas.

Since its launch in 2021, HK Tech 300 has trained more than 2,200 participants and nurtured over 1,000 start-up teams. More than 230 start-ups have been approved for Angel Fund investments of up to HK$1 million each. Through the HK Tech 300 International Start-up Competition and partnerships with overseas universities and start-up incubators, the programme continues to connect innovation resources worldwide.

Professor Johnny Ho Chung-yin, Associate Vice-President (Enterprise) of CityUHK, said that the University would continue to bring together global innovation talent and entrepreneurial resources through initiatives such as HK Tech 300 and STEP. By supporting talent mobility and cross-border collaboration, CityUHK aims to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs with a global outlook and entrepreneurial spirit, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international innovation hub and a "super-connector".

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