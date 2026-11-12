'Herding the UNHEARD', a Collaborative Project by Avid Learning ME and Dakhnii Diaries Captivates International Audiences at Dubai Design Week 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a high-profile debut at the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week, the groundbreaking sensory and design research installation Herding the UNHEARD: Traces of an Unwritten Language has drawn international praise. Presented through a collaborative partnership between Avid Learning ME and Dakhnii Diaries, a research and design initiative founded by interdisciplinary designer Varsha Rani Solanki. It focuses on preserving traditional crafts, safeguarding indigenous materials, and empowering marginalized rural communities in India.

Herding the Unheard: Traces of an Unwritten Language bridged the rich pastoral heritage of India's Deccan plateau with the contemporary design ecosystem of the Middle East. The exhibition lured prominent members from the cultural community from the UAE.

Wool as a Memory: Bridging Traditions Across Borders

At the heart of the installation were hand-crafted Deccani Sheep wool textiles co-created alongside Kadoli women artisans and Kuruba community archives from Belagavi, Karnataka, India. Through immersive soundscapes, oral histories, and hands-on needle-felting workshops, visitors explored the concept of 'wool as a memory'-translating an ancient, unwritten acoustic dialogue between pastoralists and their animals into a living architectural and sensory experience.

Talk on Pastoralism as Living Heritage

As part of the accompanying public programme, a curated discussion explored pastoralism as a form of living heritage, bringing together perspectives on the preservation of cultural traditions and the enduring relationships between people, animals and the landscapes they inhabit. Moderated by Rebecca Anne Proctor, the conversation featured Madhu Ruia, Founder of Avid Learning; Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week, designer Varsha Rani Solanki; and guest speaker Prof. Dr. Abdul Raziq Kakar, an expert on camel farming in the UAE. Together, they reflected on pastoralism as an embodiment of generations of knowledge, skills, stories, songs and craft traditions, highlighting the importance of safeguarding ancestral practices and ways of living in harmony with nature. The discussion welcomed 30 guests, including notable representatives from the cultural sector and beyond, among them Alexie Glass-Kantor, Executive Curatorial Director of Art Dubai; Mr. Wol Bolston, Co-founder of Flint Culture; and Mr. Ravi Ruia, Founder of Essar Group. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-etiTJTjd4M

Film Screening: Bhed-Chal (Herd Walk)

The six-day installation concluded with a screening of Bhed-Chal (Herd Walk), an award-winning Indian documentary directed by Ankit Pogula and written by Harsh Satya. Taking viewers across the Deccan Plateau, the film follows the traditional Kuruba nomadic shepherds as they journey alongside their native Deccani sheep, offering an intimate portrait of pastoral life, ancestral knowledge and the enduring bond between communities, animals and their environment. The screening provided a fitting conclusion to the installation, further extending its exploration of pastoralism as a living cultural heritage.

Reflecting on the milestone, Madhu Ruia, Founder and Chairperson of Avid Learning, shared:

"As unique storytellers and cultural ambassadors, with this opportunity we at Avid, could take a uniquely Indian story to an international platform, create meaningful cultural connections between India and the UAE, extend our visibility to several nationalities, designers, students and we also got to discover new possibilities for collaboration. Through this installation at DXBDW Avid moved beyond being a conventional arts and culture platform to engage with the international design ecosystem, bringing together heritage, research, technology, craftsmanship and contemporary creative expression. When we step outside familiar spaces, embrace unexpected partnerships, we open doors where, also for us, Learning never stops."

Varsha Rani Solanki, interdisciplinary designer and founder of Dakhnii Diaries, remarked:

"I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support for the successful debut of 'Herding the UNHEARD' at Dubai Design Week 2026. This milestone was made possible by the invaluable collaboration with Avid Learning ME and the extraordinary platform provided by Dubai Design Week for our first UAE exhibition. Looking ahead, I am excited to develop Herding the Unheard into a traveling exhibition across India, the UAE, the Middle East, and beyond to bring voice to pastoralists communities."

Avid Learning ME

Avid Learning is Essar Group's cultural arm and one of India's leading arts and cultural programming platforms. Established in 2009 under the esteemed leadership of Mrs. Madhu Ruia, Founder & Chairperson, Avid Learning has presented more than 1,900 multidisciplinary programs in physical and hybrid formats. Avid Learning ME, an extension of the Essar Group's cultural initiatives, builds on over a decade of creative collaboration with Dubai, a global hub for cultural exchange and innovation.

Honoring Indigenous Heritage & Looking Ahead

Timed as a celebration of the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP 2026) and a heartfelt tribute to late mentor Gopi Krishna, the project spotlighted the urgent need to safeguard the ecological wisdom and cultural identity of Kuruba pastoral communities.

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