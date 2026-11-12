A Honeymoon Resort in Ubud Made for Reconnection. The Kayon Valley Resort Brings Wellness for Two

UBUD, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more couples look for travel that restores connection rather than simply fills an itinerary, The Kayon Valley Resort, an adult-only honeymoon resort in Ubud newly named Best Honeymoon Resort 2026, announces the launch of a newly curated wellness experience exclusively designed for couples. Located ten minutes from Ubud Centre, the resort faces the valley, giving couples easy access to the town and a setting that feels entirely removed from it.

A day can begin with yoga or sound healing at the Yoga Shala, surrounded by jungle. Recovery continues at Serayu Spa, where massage treatments inspired by traditional healing rituals restore the body. By midday, Wanna Valley Pool serves healthy dishes and drinks beside its infinity pool overlooking the valley. Movement, rest, and nourishment are designed to be enjoyed side by side.

"Being close to Ubud Centre has never meant compromising on intimacy or serenity," said Made Darmayasa Resort Manager of The Kayon Valley Resort. "The moment guests arrive, the valley takes over. Everything here is designed to help couples slow down, be fully present with each other, and feel completely at ease."

Each private villa has its own pool and panoramic valley views, set among tropical rainforest and the sacred Petanu River. For honeymoons, anniversaries, and romantic getaways, the villas give couples space that feels entirely their own. Inspired by "Kayon," the Tree of Life, the resort's architecture reflects traditional Balinese artistry.

In the evening, Kepitu Restaurant presents distinctive dining against valley views, while The Flying Leaf offers an elevated setting among tropical greenery. For couples planning to marry or renew their vows, Puspaka Sky Wedding Chapel provides a unique venue overlooking the lush landscape.

For couples seeking a honeymoon resort in Ubud that combines wellness, privacy, and convenient access to the town, The Kayon Valley Resort invites them to discover a quieter, more intimate side of Bali, where meaningful moments unfold in harmony with nature. The Best Honeymoon Resort 2026 title reflects the resort's dedication to crafting romantic stays.

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ABOUT THE KAYON HOTELS & RESORTS

A family-owned collection of boutique properties across Bali, The Kayon Hotels & Resorts encompasses The Kayon Resort, The Kayon Jungle Resort, and The Kayon Valley Resort in Ubud, as well as The Kayon Gangga Resort in Karangasem.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ariska Paramitha

Corporate Marketing Manager

ariska@thekayon.com

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