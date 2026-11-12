Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Announces New Private Markets Initiative

New initiative broadens the firm's investment capabilities with an emphasis on due diligence, risk assessment, and integration into clients' broader financial strategies.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Exciting news from Centurion Wealth Management: We're expanding our wealth management capabilities to include access to select venture capital and private market opportunities.

At Centurion, we've always believed that thoughtful wealth management goes beyond traditional investment portfolios. It's about identifying opportunities, building meaningful relationships, and helping our clients build and preserve wealth across generations.

Today, we're proud to announce the launch of our dedicated venture capital and private markets initiative.

After thorough evaluation, relationship-building, and development of the appropriate strategic partnerships and infrastructure, we're excited to formally expand our capabilities in private investing.

We recognize the potential role private investments can play in a thoughtfully constructed wealth management strategy and are committed to bringing the same discipline and client-focused approach to this growing area of our business that Centurion applies to its other areas of business.

Our initiative will focus on three core principles:

Access: Identifying and evaluating select investment opportunities across innovative companies, emerging industries, and the broader private markets, when appropriate and available. Discipline: Applying a structured evaluation process focused on due diligence, risk assessment, investment terms, and portfolio considerations. Integration: Evaluating private investments within the context of each client's broader financial picture, investment objectives, liquidity needs, risk tolerance, and overall portfolio strategy.

We believe this expansion represents an natural evolution for Centurion and reinforces our commitment to providing a comprehensive wealth management experience for the entrepreneurs, executives, and families we serve.

We plan wisely, so you can live fully. And we're excited to bring that philosophy into this next chapter of Centurion.

About Centurion Wealth Management

Centurion Wealth Management provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services designed around each client's individual circumstances, priorities, and long-term goals. By bringing together financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and other areas of a client's financial life, the Centurion team seeks to provide coordinated guidance as clients navigate both opportunities and transitions throughout their lives.

Important Disclosures:

Private investments involve substantial risks, including illiquidity, limited transparency, valuation uncertainty, longer investment horizons, and the potential loss of some or all invested capital. Due diligence does not eliminate risk or ensure results. Private investments are not suitable for all investors, and availability and eligibility may be limited. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Any investment opportunity will be evaluated based on its specific terms and the individual investor's circumstances.

Investment advisory services are offered through Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser.

Contact Information

Katey Thomson

571-765-1890

kthomson@centurionwealth.com

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/centurion-wealth-management-announces-new-private-markets-initiative-1238948