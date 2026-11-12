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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker: IRES
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:00
1,438 Euro
+9,27 % +0,122
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,38011.11.
Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 11:03 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
12-Nov-2026 / 09:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
             IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
Morgan Stanley                 Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06/11/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 10/11/2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.88%           0.00%        3.88%      524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification Below  3%         Below  3%      Below  3%      
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was                                 
crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
             Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
 
Class/type of                                        
shares 
 
 
             Direct       Indirect   Direct          Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 

IE00BJ34P519                 20,367,498                3.88% 

SUBTOTAL A        20,367,498             3.88%             

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial     Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument         datex   Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is     % of voting rights 
                             exercised/converted. 

                    SUBTOTAL B.1                          

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                  % of voting 
instrument        datex    Conversion settlementxii    Number of voting rights    rights 
                   Period xi 

                           SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural                             person or 
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or                             indirectly 
an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling                                 
natural person or legal entityxiv: 

         % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher than the or is higher than the 
         the notifiable threshold                                   notifiable   notifiable threshold 
                     threshold 
 
 
Morgan Stanley                                            
 
Morgan Stanley 
International                                            
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
Morgan Stanley 
International                                            
Limited 
 
 
Morgan Stanley                                            
Investments (UK) 
 
 
Morgan Stanley & 
Co.       3.88%                                     3.88% 
International 
plc 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Glasgow on 10/11/2026.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 449479 
EQS News ID:  2433720 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2433720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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