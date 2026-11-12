Skills make agents work: one place where people and agents collaborate across the procurement process, guided by Agentic Skills

The Agentic Skill Studio starts with more than 100 Skills prepared by Mercanis procurement experts, and teams can build their own

GASAG, IOI Group, Motherson and Surventis are among the first customers

Mercanis, the AI procurement platform, today launches the Agentic Skill Studio, available to all Mercanis customers. With it, procurement teams write down how they work as Skills and apply them to every task across source-to-pay. The know-how of the best buyers is kept and shared across the organisation, and buyers spend less time on preparation and more on the decisions that need a person.

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Mercanis The Agentic Skill Studio. The Know-How That Makes AI Deliver in Procurement.

The launch brings to procurement what frontier AI labs such as Anthropic have introduced for general knowledge work, and makes Mercanis the first procurement platform to offer agentic Skills. Automotive supplier Motherson, energy provider GASAG, palm oil producer IOI Group and industrial coatings manufacturer Surventis are among the first to use it.

The Agentic Skill Studio launches with more than 100 Skills written by Mercanis procurement experts across intake, sourcing, offer evaluation, negotiation, supplier risk, contracts and supplier operations. Teams use them as they are, adapt them, or write their own in the chat interface from past work and the company's playbooks.

The Skills available at launch were developed and tested with customers, and each takes a task buyers know well and does the groundwork for them. For example, offer evaluation compares bids on total cost and flags outliers and missing scope, price-increase checks test whether a supplier's increase is justified and draft the counter-offer, and payment fraud screening checks every change to a supplier's bank details before anything is updated. In each case, the buyer makes the final decision.

Workflows set the rules, Skills bring the know-how. Workflows define approvals, thresholds and the audit trail and run the same way every time. Agents work within workflows with the same permissions as a buyer, and anything that needs approval waits for a person. Every Skill stays readable, every change is saved with its author, and every step is logged with its sources. Customers decide which AI models are used, and personal data never trains AI. Mercanis is certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2, GDPR compliant, and developed and hosted in Europe.

Fabian Heinrich, CEO and co-founder of Mercanis, said: "Intelligence is no longer the bottleneck in procurement AI, context and memory are. Skills are what finally make agents work: our customers write down their playbook once, and apply it on every request. The Agentic Skill Studio has what a standalone agent never will: the supplier data, the contracts, the approval workflows and the audit trail of the whole source-to-pay process. You don't have to be the best buyer in the room to work like one."

Uwe Krepelin, Head of Procurement at GASAG, said: "In energy, supplier relationships are long-term, and the knowledge behind them has always sat with a few experienced people. With Skill Studio, that knowledge is captured in Skills our own team controls and applied consistently across our supplier base. Our buyers spend less time gathering information and more time on the decisions that need a person, and every step is transparent and auditable."

Mercanis will show the Agentic Skill Studio live at the BME Symposium, 18-19 November 2026 in Berlin.

For more information, visit www.mercanis.com

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About Mercanis

Mercanis is the AI procurement platform for large companies and enterprises. One platform covers the full source-to-pay process: intake, sourcing, supplier management, contracts and purchase-to-pay. With the Agentic Skill Studio, procurement teams write down how they work as Skills, and apply them to every task on the platform's shared data and workflows. More than 100 enterprise customers, including BASF, Brose, Goldbeck, Motherson and Surventis, run procurement on Mercanis. Founded in 2020 by Fabian Heinrich and Moritz Weiermann, Mercanis has raised $30 million from investors including AVP, Partech and Speedinvest. The company is headquartered in Berlin, develops and hosts its platform in Germany, and employs more than 100 people.

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