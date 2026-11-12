

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Poste Italiane S.p.A. (PST.MI) said on Thursday that its third-quarter pre-tax profit rose 8 percent from last year, helped by higher revenues. The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



The integrated postal and financial services company posted profit before tax of 914 million euros in the third quarter, up 8 percent from 848 million euros in the same period last year. Adjusted profit for the period increased to 629 million euros from 603 million euros a year ago.



According to Poste Italiane, total revenues rose to 3.32 billion euros in the third quarter from 3.18 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2025. The company's adjusted EBIT climbed 6 percent to 910 million euros from 856 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



On the Milan Exchange, PST.MI is up 0.90 percent in Thursday's trading at 25.74 euros.



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