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WKN: A14V64 | ISIN: IT0003796171 | Ticker: 7PI
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 15:19
25,400 Euro
-0,47 % -0,120
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
POSTE ITALIANE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POSTE ITALIANE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,50025,51011.11.
25,50025,51011.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POSTE ITALIANE
POSTE ITALIANE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POSTE ITALIANE SPA25,400-0,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.