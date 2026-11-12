APM launches new AI certification

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has launched two AI certificates to help project professionals and employers build practical artificial intelligence skills as AI rapidly reshapes the capabilities needed to deliver successful projects.

The two certificates -AI Awareness for Project Professionals and Working with AI in Project Teams- will help project professionals use AI with confidence while retaining human judgement, governance and accountability.

APM has also published new guidance for ethical and responsible use of AI in project management, to support professionals using AI tools in project delivery.

The launch follows APM's 2026 Skills Survey of more than 2,000 project professionals and industry leaders. The survey found that 88% of project managers identify AI capability as the most important skill for the next five years. A further 43% said AI, automation and digital skills, including AI literacy, prompt engineering and data governance, should be a priority for successful project delivery over the same period.

Jackie Martin, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning at APM, says: "With projects becoming more complex, interconnected and exposed to uncertainty, APM continues to support its members and the wider project profession through knowledge and learning. Our new AI certificates will enable learners to apply AI principles to supplement existing knowledge.

"Together, they address the full journey from understanding what AI can and cannot do, to evaluating opportunities, governing its use and supporting adoption in teams. They will benefit both early-career professionals seeking baseline AI literacy and experienced practitioners responsible for integrating AI into projects and project teams. Crucially, these certifications cover the risks, responsibilities and ethical principles of AI use, to ensure people remain at the heart of decision-making.

"The certificates also have relevance beyond the project profession. For employers and learning and development teams, they provide structured routes for building workforce capability and supporting responsible adoption."

Two routes to practical AI capability:

Certificate in AI Awareness for Project Professionals is an introductory qualification that develops foundational AI literacy. It focuses on using AI for everyday project tasks while retaining human judgement and professional accountability. There are no formal prerequisites, and the recommended study time is six to eight guided learning hours.

is an introductory qualification that develops foundational AI literacy. It focuses on using AI for everyday project tasks while retaining human judgement and professional accountability. There are no formal prerequisites, and the recommended study time is six to eight guided learning hours. APM Certificate in Working with AI in Project Teams is a practitioner-level qualification covering how to evaluate AI opportunities, establish appropriate governance, integrate AI into project delivery, assess outputs and support organisational adoption. Project management experience or PMQ-level knowledge is recommended, with six to eight guided learning hours.

APM's guidance for ethical and responsible use of AI features nine core principles and is closely linked to APM's Code of Professional Conduct and its Professionalism and Ethics competence in the APM Competence Framework. This provides the foundation for responsible AI use, requiring project professionals to apply established professional principles consciously and explicitly to a new technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111593426/en/

Contacts:

Hayley.mountstevens@apm.org.uk