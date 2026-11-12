Hervolution ApS: HERVolution Therapeutics Appoints Professor Jens Juul Holst, Co-discoverer of GLP-1, to Scientific Advisory Board

HERVolution Therapeutics Appoints Professor Jens Juul Holst, Co-discoverer of GLP-1, to Scientific Advisory Board

Co-discoverer of GLP-1 and one of the most highly cited scientists in metabolic research, Holst brings foundational gut-hormone and metabolic-disease expertise to HERVolution's Scientific Advisory Board

Holst's guidance will support HERVolution as it advances its lead program, IPT-001 - a potentially first-in-class immunotherapy and senolytic insulin sensitizer targeting HERV-K.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVolution Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for oncology, metabolic diseases, and longevity, today announced the appointment of Professor Jens Juul Holst, MD, DMSc, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). A co-discoverer of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and one of the scientists whose work established the foundation for the modern treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, Professor Holst will provide scientific and strategic guidance as HERVolution advances its lead program, IPT-001.

IPT-001 is an immunotherapy designed to target HERV-K, an ancient retroviral element implicated in the development and progression of age-related diseases. In metabolic disease, HERV-K expression has been linked to cellular senescence and insulin resistance - processes that drive the progression from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes. IPT-001 elicits a targeted immune response against HERV-K-expressing senescent cells and is being developed as a first-in-class senolytic insulin sensitizer with the potential to address the biology underpinning metabolic aging rather than its downstream symptoms.

Professor Holst's research has defined much of the modern understanding of the gut-hormone biology that governs glucose regulation, insulin secretion, and appetite - the physiology at the center of metabolic disease. His guidance will be central as HERVolution designs its clinical strategy and positions IPT-001 within the rapidly evolving metabolic disease landscape.

"Jens Juul Holst is one of the defining figures in metabolic science, and his decision to join our Scientific Advisory Board is a strong endorsement of the biology behind IPT-001," said J. Robert Coleman, CEO of HERVolution Therapeutics. "Few people understand the physiology of metabolic disease as deeply as Jens. His insight will be invaluable as we translate HERV-K biology into a new therapeutic approach and prepare to enter the clinic. We are honored to welcome him to our SAB."

"The interplay between cellular senescence, chronic inflammation, and insulin resistance is one of the most compelling frontiers in metabolic disease," said Professor Jens Juul Holst. "HERVolution's approach of directing a targeted immune response against HERV-K-expressing senescent cells addresses that biology at its root. I look forward to contributing my experience in metabolic physiology and translational research to help shape the company's first-in-human program."

Professor Holst is Professor of Medical Physiology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen and is affiliated with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR). In 1987 he characterized the biologically active form of GLP-1, work that established the scientific foundation for the GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies - including liraglutide and semaglutide - that have transformed the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

One of the most highly cited researchers in medicine, Professor Holst has authored more than 1900 scientific publications, cited over 165,000 times (h-index 206), and is currently ranked the leading medical researcher in Denmark. His contributions have been recognized with numerous international honors, including the Warren Alpert Foundation Prize (2020), the Canada Gairdner International Award (2021), the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research (2024), the Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science (2024), the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award (2024), and the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences (2025). He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences USA.

He earned his medical degree and Doctor of Medical Sciences (DMSc) from the University of Copenhagen.

About HERVolution Therapeutics

HERVolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapies that target human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) - ancient viral sequences embedded in the human genome and implicated in cancer and metabolic disease. Leveraging its proprietary engineering platform, HERVolution's senolytic immunotherapies offer the potential to directly address cellular senescence as a driver of disease. The company is advancing its lead asset, IPT-001, in oncology and metabolic disease, with initiation of first-in-human studies anticipated in 2027. HERVolution is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, please visit Hervolutiontx.com.

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