A total of eight international financial institutions have signed letters of support for the financing of two solar power plants in Türkiye with a total planned capacity of 2 GW. The two solar plants, to be located in the Sivas, central Türkiye, and Taseli, southern Türkiye, will each have a capacity of 1 GW. They will be undertaken by Riyadh-headquartered developer Acwa Power. They form part of an agreement signed by Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in February that stipulated Saudi Arabian companies would develop 5 GW of solar and wind projects in Türkiye. Acwa Power is aiming for both power plants, ...

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