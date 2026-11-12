Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Singer-songwriter Vanessa Ferlaino today announced that the music video for her single "Livin' For" will premiere at a screening during The Sault Film Festival on Friday, November 27, 2026. The video will be released to the public on YouTube and Rogers TV on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. EST.





Vanessa Ferlaino performs "Livin' For" live at The Loft in Sault Ste. Marie.



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The video was filmed at The Loft, a performance venue in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and features a live solo piano performance of the song.

"'Livin' For' is a very personal piano ballad, and we captured it completely live," said Ferlaino. "Premiering the video in Sault Ste. Marie, alongside the local team who helped make it, brings the project full circle."

The video was shot by Director of Photography Jonna Bouliane, a cinematographer with more than ten years of industry experience. Christopher West and Shae McLurg served as camera operators, and post-production was completed by Sault Ste. Marie-based Parka Pictures.

Ferlaino produced the project independently, with support from The Algoma Conservatory of Music, McBully Video Services and Christopher West Videography.

"Livin' For" was released on streaming platforms on August 5, 2026, as the lead single from Ferlaino's upcoming five-track live piano EP, Breathless. Recorded live at The Loft, the EP pairs vocal performances with original solo piano compositions and draws on both classical and contemporary singer-songwriter styles.





Cover art for Breathless, Vanessa Ferlaino's live piano EP, recorded at The Loft.



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Ferlaino will also perform live with saxophonist and composer Josh Norling at The Sault Film Festival on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The festival schedule and ticket information are available at https://www.saultfilmfestival.com/2026-festival.

About Vanessa Ferlaino

Vanessa Ferlaino is a singer-songwriter of Mexican and Italian heritage who was raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. In addition to her music, she works as an author, producer and host. Her upcoming live piano EP, Breathless, follows the lead single "Livin' For." More information is available at vanessaferlaino.com.

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