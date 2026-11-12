Fox ESS Deploys a 13MW/30.096MWh Battery Storage Project in Czechia

HRANICE, Czech Republic, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is delivering a 13 MW / 30.096 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Hranice, Czech Republic. The project is owned by ZEMKON Kovárov u Potštátu s.r.o. and developed by NOBILITY s.r.o., with Fox ESS serving as the turnkey system integrator.

The client operates in the local electricity generation, transmission and distribution industry and is looking for grid-scale battery storage solutions designed for energy trading. Fox ESS's solutions are well suited to meet their need of price arbitrage.

The project is located near a railway with a 3000 V DC substation and a 110kV substation nearby, requiring controls and inverters to be protected against electromagnetic (EM) interference.

Six containers and three skids supplied by Fox ESS were delivered on July 9, 2026, with commissioning scheduled for December 15, 2026. The entire site is expected to be completed within just nine months. The project's rated output is 13MW, and its nameplate energy capacity is 30.096 MWh.

The installation comprises six 20-foot Fox ESS TitanCore containers, each equipped with liquid-cooled lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and rated at 5.016 MWh, for a total installed capacity of 30.096 MWh. The system is configured into three power blocks of 5 MW, 4 MW, and 4 MW to match the site's 13 MW grid permit. It connects directly to the grid at 22 kV medium voltage.

The project is designed to trade dynamically, using price forecasts to decide when to charge, discharge or wait in order to ensure that a balanced volume of electricity is available around the clock. Its energy management system checks price forecasts every 15 minutes, allowing the system to adjust its position as market conditions change. The site has no on-site solar generation, so energy will be bought from and sold to the grid. In 2025, Czech day-ahead electricity prices were negative for 322 hours and at or below zero for 392 hours, creating potential charging opportunities.

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