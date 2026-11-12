Issuer: BEX Mauritius Block Exchange
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Technology provider WebID Solutions will support a secure, streamlined onboarding process for BEX's 24/7 security token platform.
"Trust starts before the first trade. Access to digital securities markets should be straightforward, but the controls behind it must be robust," said Fabian Kippenberg, CEO of BEX. "With WebID, we are combining a simpler customer experience with stronger verification processes and the operational capabilities to support long-term growth."
The initiative forms part of BEX's broader strategy to combine regulated financial infrastructure with modern blockchain technology. By strengthening customer verification, BEX is investing in the foundations of a scalable security token platform, with security, compliance and operational reliability central to its development.
About BEX Global
BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX) is a digital securities platform based in Mauritius, regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius (Licence No. GB22200392). BEX provides eligible retail users and corporate issuers with 24/7 direct access to security token trading and is dedicated to making capital markets more accessible through transparency, security and blockchain innovation.
For more information on listing or trading on BEX, visit www.bex.global.
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