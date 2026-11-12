Issuer: BEX Mauritius Block Exchange / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BEX Announces WebID Integration to Strengthen Digital Identity Verification



12.11.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Technology provider WebID Solutions will support a secure, streamlined onboarding process for BEX's 24/7 security token platform.



MAURITIUS, 12/11/2026 - BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX) announces the integration of digital identity verification technology from WebID Solutions into its security token platform. The integration is designed to simplify customer onboarding, strengthen fraud prevention and support BEX's know-your-customer (KYC) compliance processes.



WebID Solutions is a leading, certified German provider of solutions for digital identity verification and electronic signatures for online transactions. WebID accepts identity documents from 181 countries. Its technology will help BEX reduce manual verification steps and improve operational efficiency, making onboarding smoother for eligible users while enabling verification processes to scale with the platform's international growth.



"Trust starts before the first trade. Access to digital securities markets should be straightforward, but the controls behind it must be robust," said Fabian Kippenberg, CEO of BEX. "With WebID, we are combining a simpler customer experience with stronger verification processes and the operational capabilities to support long-term growth."



The initiative forms part of BEX's broader strategy to combine regulated financial infrastructure with modern blockchain technology. By strengthening customer verification, BEX is investing in the foundations of a scalable security token platform, with security, compliance and operational reliability central to its development.





About BEX Global



BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX) is a digital securities platform based in Mauritius, regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius (Licence No. GB22200392). BEX provides eligible retail users and corporate issuers with 24/7 direct access to security token trading and is dedicated to making capital markets more accessible through transparency, security and blockchain innovation.



For more information on listing or trading on BEX, visit www.bex.global .



Media contact:



Fabian Kippenberg

E-mail: fkb@bex.global

Phone: +230 490-0350

Web: www.bex.global Media contact WebID



Emily Dammann

E-mail: emily.dammann@webid-solutions.de

Phone: +49 151 42227425

Web: www.webid-solutions.com



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