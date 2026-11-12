Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) has set Dec. 11 as the deadline for new and amended FIT and FIP certification applications for solar of 10 kW and above, wind, hydro, and geothermal projects seeking approval in fiscal 2026, which ends March 31, 2027. The agency said that, following a review by the Procurement Price Calculation Committee in fiscal 2025, ground-mounted solar of 10 kW and above will be excluded from FIT and FIP support from fiscal 2027, making this the final year for new certification in the category. Applicants must submit grid-connection agreement documents ...

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