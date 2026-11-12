

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British homebuilder Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) announced on Thursday that it remained on track to deliver its 2026 performance in line with market expectations as sales rates and planning approvals increased, despite challenging market conditions.



The company said net private sales per outlet per week increased 4% to 0.79 from 0.76 a year earlier.



Private forward sales rose 3% to 2.15 billion pounds from 2.09 billion pounds last year, while total forward sales increased 1% to 2.82 billion pounds from 2.79 billion pounds in the prior-year period.



Persimmon said planning approvals in the first nine months of the year increased 12% to 8,722 plots from 7,753 plots a year earlier, supporting future outlet and volume growth.



The company said it remains on track to deliver around 12,500 homes in 2026, with 77% of expected open market private deliveries already exchanged or completed.



Private average selling prices in the forward order book increased 2% to around 301,900 pounds from 295,150 pounds a year ago, while incentives remained around 5% on average.



Persimmon said it expects year-end net debt or cash to be in line with previous guidance and continues to target performance in line with the market expectations.



Looking ahead to 2027, the company expects further volume growth driven by its land pipeline, planning approvals and outlet expansion, although affordability constraints, higher borrowing costs and build-cost pressures are expected to remain challenging.



Shares of Persimmon were up 4.43% at 1,307.98 pence on LSE.



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