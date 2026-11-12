Focused Support LLC today announced the successful deployment of Cavok STRIKE to the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force (RNLASF), providing its MQ-9 fleet with enhanced Link 16 participation capabilities without requiring modifications to the aircraft. The deployment represents a significant advance in integrating remotely piloted aircraft into the shared tactical picture, improving situational awareness, interoperability, and coordination across joint and coalition forces.

The installation marks a key milestone for Focused Support as Cavok STRIKE expands into European military operations. Integrated within the Cavok Mission Ecosystem, STRIKE addresses a persistent tactical challenge: extending Link 16 to non-traditional participants without costly or complex aircraft modifications.

Focused Support Founder and CEO, Jonathan Shill, remarked, "Two decades ago we asked for Link 16 on the MQ-1 Predator but were denied because the 8 lb. terminal represented a half hour of time on station. Fielding Cavok STRIKE with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force MQ-9 fleet is the culmination of a vision to bring tactical (Non-C2) Link 16 to formerly disadvantaged aircraft without any additional size, weight, or power demands. This type of democratization of complex mission capabilities to all platforms is a core objective of the Cavok Mission Ecosystem."

Cavok STRIKE provides a software-driven approach to tactical data link integration, enabling aircraft of all sizes, command posts, and other operational participants to contribute to and benefit from the shared Link 16 tactical picture. As part of the broader Cavok Mission Ecosystem, STRIKE supports the integration of operational data from multiple sources, enhancing collaboration and situational awareness across distributed forces.

The RNLASF deployment of Cavok STRIKE highlights Focused Support's growing role in delivering agile, software-defined tactical data link solutions. As military forces increasingly rely on distributed and uncrewed platforms, STRIKE provides new opportunities to improve interoperability and coordination without the cost, complexity, and operational disruption associated with traditional platform integration approaches.

About Focused Support LLC

Focused Support LLC provides defense and commercial clients with software and hardware solutions designed to maximize battlespace awareness and mission effectiveness. Built on millions of operational flight hours, the Cavok Mission Ecosystem delivers intuitive, multi-domain collaboration and decision support for warfighters worldwide. For more information, visit www.focusedsupport.com.

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Focused Support Communications Team

Email: press@focusedsupport.com

Phone: +1 (435) 213-3464