CodeWall Accelerates Expansion, Names Former Orca Security VP as CTO

CodeWall is scaling its engineering team and autonomous attack platform with an ambition to make offensive security as fundamental as firewalls and endpoint protection.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWall is accelerating its expansion to make autonomous offensive security a permanent enterprise capability. Following its $4 million pre-seed round, the company is scaling engineering and expanding what its autonomous attack agents can investigate, today announcing former Orca Security VP of Engineering Peter Spellward as Chief Technology Officer to lead that effort.

Spellward brings experience building security technology and the organisations behind it. At cloud security unicorn Orca Security, he served as VP of Engineering, led UK research and development and helped scale its engineering organisation. He also co-founded Innovode, whose technology was acquired by CloudLock, subsequently acquired by Cisco.

"AI is giving attackers extraordinary speed and reach. We're building to put that advantage in the hands of enterprise security teams," said Paul Price, founder and CEO of CodeWall. "We intend to move aggressively: hire exceptional engineers, expand what our agents can take on and bring this capability to more enterprises. Peter brings experience building the products and engineering organisations that make that expansion possible."

Spellward leads technology strategy and engineering, with a focus on accelerating delivery, broadening platform coverage and strengthening how agents coordinate complex investigations.

"The engineering challenge is to turn sophisticated attacker behaviour into a capability enterprises can depend on continuously," said Peter Spellward, CTO of CodeWall. "That means agents that can safely reason through unfamiliar systems, build on each other's discoveries and produce evidence defenders can trust. We're building the team and architecture to deliver that at scale."

CodeWall's agents investigate enterprise environments from an external attacker's perspective. They share discoveries and follow weaknesses across connected systems to establish what could actually be compromised, supporting continued investigation and retesting as customer environments change.

The company is already working with large banks and fintech firms, including Axos Financial, to deliver autonomous offensive testing and verified evidence of exploitable attack paths.

"Every enterprise will have an attacker working for it. It will be as essential as a firewall or endpoint protection," added Price. "We intend to make CodeWall the standard. That's the scale we're hiring for, building for and going after."

To learn more or explore open roles, visit codewall.ai.

About CodeWall

CodeWall builds autonomous offensive security technology for enterprises. Its agents investigate externally accessible systems, trace exploitable weaknesses and provide verified evidence to help defenders address their exposure. The platform supports sustained adversarial testing within customer-defined guardrails.

Media Contact:

press@codewall.ai

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