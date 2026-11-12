Innovid by Mediaocean Recognized as Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization for AdTech Platforms, 2026

QKS Group recognizes Innovid by Mediaocean as an Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization Leader and Most Valuable Pioneer for connecting creative intelligence, media execution, measurement, and agentic advertising workflows.

PUNE, India, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest report, "Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization for AdTech Platforms, 2026." The research introduces the QKS AI Maturity Matrix for Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization, evaluating how AdTech platforms are advancing beyond standalone AI capabilities toward connected, adaptive, and increasingly agentic advertising operations. The evaluation recognizes Innovid by Mediaocean as an Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization Leader and the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP).

As AI adoption accelerates across the advertising ecosystem, the competitive focus is shifting from generative creative capabilities toward the ability to connect creative intelligence, audience insights, media investment, campaign execution, and measurement. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix assesses vendors across two primary dimensions: AI Product Maturity & Orchestration and AI Vision & Roadmap. The evaluation considers four key capability pillars: Creative Intelligence, Connected Media Intelligence, Advertising Orchestration, and Governed & Adaptive Execution. These dimensions help distinguish platforms that offer individual AI-powered features from those capable of connecting intelligence across the advertising lifecycle.

"The rapid expansion of AI across AdTech is changing how advertisers approach creative development, media optimization, and campaign execution. However, the availability of generative AI and automated optimization features alone does not establish broader AI maturity. The real differentiation lies in how effectively platforms connect creative performance, audience intelligence, media decisions, and measurement within a coordinated advertising environment. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates this transition and identifies the platforms establishing a stronger foundation for intelligent and adaptive advertising operations," said Richa Choubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization - From Isolated AI to Connected Advertising Intelligence

The QKS report examines the evolution of AdTech from fragmented AI-assisted activities toward connected creative and media intelligence. It highlights how AI is increasingly being applied across creative generation and versioning, predictive creative scoring, audience personalization, campaign activation, cross-channel optimization, and outcome measurement.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

AI-powered creative generation, versioning, personalization, and brand governance.

Predictive creative intelligence using historical performance, creative similarity, and relevant benchmarks.

Audience and contextual intelligence connecting creative relevance with targeting and media decisions.

Automated campaign planning, trafficking, quality assurance, reporting, and optimization.

Cross-channel intelligence spanning CTV, video, display, social, audio, and other advertising environments.

Measurement-led optimization connecting exposure, reach, frequency, and conversion intelligence.

Agentic advertising workflows, external integrations, MCP interoperability, and governed execution.

The research recognizes Innovid by Mediaocean as the Most Valuable Pioneer for its approach to connecting creative, media, measurement, and optimization through NIVO. Its architecture brings together specialized AI agents supporting creative generation, predictive scoring, campaign trafficking, quality assurance, decisioning, reporting, and optimization. NIVO Vision further extends this proposition by connecting campaign intelligence with executive insights and operational decision-making.

Innovid's emphasis on cross-channel measurement, dynamic creative optimization, and interoperability with external advertising environments strengthens its position in the evolving AdTech landscape. Its MCP-based integrations also demonstrate the direction toward connecting internal and external AI agents within governed advertising workflows. The combination of creative intelligence, campaign execution, measurement, and controlled agentic capabilities distinguishes Innovid in the 2026 evaluation.

"Innovid by Mediaocean has advanced from applying AI to individual advertising tasks to connecting creative, media, measurement, and optimization through an increasingly coordinated agentic architecture. NIVO brings specialized AI capabilities into a common operating environment, allowing creative and performance signals to inform campaign decisions while NIVO Action coordinates execution across the advertising lifecycle. Its approach demonstrates how intelligent advertising can move beyond isolated AI features toward continuously connected, outcome-oriented operations, while maintaining interoperability, governance, and human control," said Richa Choubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

"It's great to be recognized by QKS for the tangible results we're delivering our clients and guiding their AI transformation," said Zvika Netter, Innovid Co-Founder & CEO and Mediaocean President. "To win in a modern media world, marketers need intelligence that can move across platforms, connect decisions, and drive action. That's what we're building with NIVO: an open, agentic foundation that helps advertising move faster, work smarter, and ultimately deliver better outcomes."

The report is designed to guide MarTech and Media & Advertising Leaders, and technology buyers as they navigate their decision through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full report and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: https://www.innovid.com/resources/reports/qks-ai-maturity-matrix-tm-intelligent-creative-media-optimization-for-adtech-platforms-2026

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading omnichannel advertising platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences. At the core of Innovid is NIVO, powering AI agents and orchestration to activate, adapt, and optimize campaigns across the advertising lifecycle. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into Prisma, the industry's core ad infrastructure for planning, buying, and billing, as well as Protected for verification, fraud detection, and brand safety. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Meg Coyle - megan@innovid.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

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