Innovid by Mediaocean Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2026 by QKS Group

PUNE, India, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Innovid by Mediaocean as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2026. This comprehensive evaluation provides a detailed competitive analysis, market ranking, and strategic insights to help users evaluate global vendor capabilities and market positions.

This recognition also reflects Innovid's continued investment in AI-powered execution and the value it is delivering to customers and the industry at large. Earlier this month, the company introduced NIVO, its AI core for agents and orchestration, helping marketers turn intelligence into action across the advertising lifecycle. Early adopters have already reported workflow efficiency gains of up to 90%.

"Innovid by Mediaocean's leadership position in the advertising technology market is supported by its breadth across creative management, ad serving, campaign execution, measurement, optimization, and workflow automation," said Richa Choubey, Senior Analyst, QKS Group. "The platform is particularly strong in helping advertisers manage campaigns across connected TV, digital, social, and linear media while providing greater consistency in execution and measurement across channels. Through cross-channel delivery capabilities, independent measurement, AI-enabled optimization, and interoperability across the advertising ecosystem, Innovid by Mediaocean enables brands and agencies to improve operational efficiency, strengthen performance visibility, and better manage increasingly fragmented media environments. Its integrated approach supports organizations seeking greater control over campaign operations, measurement consistency, and linkage between advertising investments and business outcomes."

Analyst Assessment: Aligning with Market Dynamics

Innovid operates at the intersection of several of the most significant trends shaping the advertising technology landscape, including the rise of CTV, the growing demand for independent measurement, increasing media fragmentation, and the application of AI to campaign execution and optimization. Rather than competing solely on individual point capabilities, the platform's value proposition lies in its ability to connect creative management, ad serving, measurement, and optimization workflows across channels that have traditionally been managed in silos.

As advertisers navigate an increasingly complex ecosystem characterized by evolving privacy requirements, proliferating media environments, and heightened expectations for accountability, platforms that can provide consistency, interoperability, and operational efficiency become increasingly important. Innovid's continued investments in cross-channel measurement, CTV innovation, and AI-enabled workflow automation reflect a clear understanding of these market dynamics. While the AdTech market remains highly competitive and rapidly evolving, Innovid has established itself as a significant independent player with a differentiated position in helping brands, agencies, and media organizations execute, measure, and optimize campaigns across fragmented digital and television environments. Its ability to balance scale, openness, and innovation positions it well as organizations seek greater transparency and control over advertising performance in an omnichannel world.

"Innovid demonstrates differentiated capabilities in creative management and optimization, leveraging AI and automation to improve campaign efficiency and effectiveness," said Umang Thakur, Vice President and Principal Analyst, QKS Group. "Its support for omnichannel activation, unified measurement, and cross-platform creative governance makes it well suited for organizations seeking to centralize advertising operations and maximize the impact of creative assets at scale."

Building on a Foundation of AI Innovation

In 2025, QKS Group named Innovid the 'Most Valuable Pioneer' in its AI Maturity Matrix for AdTech, highlighting the company's ability to embed intelligence across the campaign lifecycle. With the launch of NIVO AI, Innovid has evolved that embedded intelligence into live, scalable execution, addressing the multi-channel complexities and fragmentation challenges highlighted in the QKS report.

"What stands out in this report is the growing need for greater connectivity across the advertising ecosystem," said Grant Parker, President, Innovid. "Marketers aren't struggling with a lack of tools; they're struggling with disconnected workflows, fragmented data, and operational complexity. With NIVO, we're helping brands and agencies bring those workflows together, turning signals into coordinated action across creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization."

Access the Report

To download the full report and explore the visit SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2026.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading omnichannel advertising platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences. At the core of Innovid is NIVO, powering AI agents and orchestration to activate, adapt, and optimize campaigns across the advertising lifecycle. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into Prisma, the industry's core ad infrastructure for planning, buying, and billing, as well as Protected for verification, fraud detection, and brand safety. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Megan Coyle

Megan@innovid.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology-integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence. For more available research, please visit Research.

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