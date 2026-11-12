Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Kiybo has launched its AI-native platform designed to elevate patient experiences at dental practices. The platform combines a front desk coach that gives staff feedback on patient conversations with an AI receptionist that answers calls when the team is busy or the office is closed.

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Key Takeaways:

Kiybo launches an AI-native platform for dental practices that combines a front desk coaching tool with an AI receptionist to elevate patient experiences.

ADA Health Policy Institute surveys show that 58% of dentists find recruiting administrative staff highly challenging and 38% report they could have treated more patients in Q3 2026, highlighting demand for better call coverage and follow-up.

Kiybo signs business associate agreements, encrypts patient data in transit and at rest with role-based access and audit logs, has a SOC 2 Type II audit in progress, and is available to dental practices and dental support organizations with demos available at https://kiybo.com/demo.

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About Kiybo

Kiybo is the AI-native patient experience platform for dental practices. Its AI front office coach reviews patient calls and coaches each team member on stronger call performance, so practices book more visits, accept more treatment and earn more reviews with the staff they already have. When the team is busy or the office is closed, Kiybo answers overflow and after-hours calls and hands patients back to staff. Founded by former dental practice owners and technology builders, Kiybo uses AI to empower front office teams rather than replace them. Learn more at kiybo.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323716