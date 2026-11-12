

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrat Scott Colom has achieved a historic win in the Senate race in the deeply conservative state of Mississippi.



Colom defeated the Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by a razor-thin margin of 4669 votes out of nearly a million.



With this, the 43-year-old attorney has become the first black person from Mississippi to be elected to the U.S. Upper House in more than 140 years.



'My commitment to you, each and every one of you, is that first, I'm going to treat your children like I want my children to be treated,' he said in a victory speech Wednesday night.



'THANK YOU, MISSISSIPPI! This victory belongs to all of us and I am honored to be your new senator-elect,' he wrote on Facebook.



With one more result to come in, the Democrats now have 55 seats in the 100-member Senate, and the Republicans have 44.



The Senate race in Alaska has not yet been called.



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