

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR177.301 million, or EUR1.02 per share. This compares with EUR149.869 million, or EUR0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to EUR4.638 billion from EUR4.518 billion last year.



United Internet AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR177.301 Mln. vs. EUR149.869 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.02 vs. EUR0.85 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.638 Bln vs. EUR4.518 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 6.25 B



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