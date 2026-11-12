The House of Representatives in the Netherlands, the country's lower house of parliament, has passed a motion requiring the government to develop a framework for balcony solar by the spring of next year. The motion, raised by Democrats 66 (D66) politician Felix Klos, says that while 35% of Dutch households have now installed solar panels, permitting balcony solar would offer more households the opportunity to generate their own electricity and reduce their energy bills. It calls on the government to develop a framework that allows for the safe connection of balcony solar and to identify which ...

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