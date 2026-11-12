Kazakhstan is working to improve its regulatory framework for renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) in a bid to attract more investors and lenders. The proposed changes aim to increase contractual certainty, reduce investment risks and facilitate financing for new wind and solar projects. Under the proposed amendments, power generation facilities that have supplied electricity under bilateral contracts for at least 36 months would be eligible to switch to selling their output to the country's single electricity purchaser, the Financial Settlement Center for Renewable Energy Support ...

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