

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonova Holding AG (SOON.SW), a Swiss hearing care solutions provider, on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, following higher first-half profit and revenue.



The company now expects consolidated sales to grow 6% to 8%, compared with its previous forecast of 5% to 8%. Core EBIT growth is projected at 10% to 13%, up from the earlier estimate of 7% to 10%. Both forecasts are in local currencies.



Net profit for the first half increased to CHF 251.3 million from CHF 188.5 million a year earlier. Basic earnings per share rose to CHF 4.22 from CHF 3.16.



Net profit from continuing operations grew to CHF 5.18 per basic share from 3.46 per basic share last year, while core earnings per share from continuing operations rose 35.6% to CHF 5.37 from CHF 3.96.



EBIT increased 32.9% to CHF 372 million from CHF 279.9 million.



Revenue for the period rose 6.8% to CHF 1.834 billion from CHF 1.719 billion a year ago.



On the Swiss Exchange, Sonova shares were trading nearly flat at CHF 283.00 on Thursday.



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