Wastewater Treatment Services Market worth $99.56 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Wastewater Treatment Services Market is expected to reach USD 99.56 billion by 2031 from USD 70.81 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wastewater Treatment Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 70.81 billion

USD 70.81 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 99.56 billion

USD 99.56 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Trends & Insights:

The global wastewater treatment services market is witnessing growth, driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing demand for clean water, rising wastewater generation, and growing investments in water and wastewater infrastructure. Asia Pacific is a major regional market, supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, expanding manufacturing activities, increasing municipal wastewater treatment requirements, and growing investments in water infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. North America holds a significant market share, supported by stringent wastewater discharge regulations, the modernization of aging treatment infrastructure, increasing investments in municipal wastewater management, and rising demand for industrial wastewater treatment and water reuse services. Europe is supported by strict environmental regulations, increasing emphasis on wastewater recycling and resource recovery, adoption of advanced treatment technologies, and investments in sustainable water management systems. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing growing demand, driven by urban population growth, industrial development, water scarcity, expanding sanitation infrastructure, and increasing investments in wastewater treatment, water reuse, and desalination-related infrastructure across emerging markets.

Asia Pacific accounted for 41.4% of the wastewater treatment services market in 2026, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, expanding municipal wastewater infrastructure, increasing wastewater generation, and growing investments in water treatment and reuse solutions across the region.

The operation & process control segment dominated the wastewater treatment services market in 2026, accounting for 34.1% of the overall market, in terms of value, owing to increasing demand for efficient treatment plant operations, process optimization, regulatory compliance, continuous monitoring, and reliable wastewater treatment performance.

The municipal segment accounted for 55.0% of the wastewater treatment services market in 2026, in terms of value, driven by expanding urban populations, increasing sewage generation, government investments in sanitation infrastructure, stricter wastewater discharge regulations, and growing demand for municipal wastewater treatment and management services.

Veolia and Xylem were identified as some of the star players in the global wastewater treatment services market, given their strong market presence, extensive technology portfolios, global operational networks, and broad coverage across municipal and industrial water and wastewater applications.

Axine Water Technologies, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the wastewater treatment services market is mainly supported by rising demand from municipal and industrial sectors for effective wastewater treatment, water recycling, and sustainable water management solutions. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, increasing freshwater scarcity, and stringent environmental regulations are driving investments in advanced wastewater treatment infrastructure. In addition, higher demand for water reuse, zero liquid discharge (ZLD), and efficient removal of industrial contaminants is contributing to market growth. Advances in membrane filtration, biological treatment, advanced oxidation, and automated process control are increasing treatment efficiency, lowering operating costs, and supporting regulatory compliance. The use of AI-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and resource recovery solutions is also helping operators improve plant performance, reduce environmental impact, and improve operational reliability. These trends are making wastewater treatment services more important for sustainable industrial operations and long-term water security.

Maintenance & repair is expected to be the fastest-growing service type during the forecast period.



Maintenance & repair is expected to be the fastest-growing service type in the wastewater treatment services market. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising need to maintain aging treatment infrastructure, comply with tighter environmental standards, and decrease downtime of equipment and machinery. Increasing complexity of treatment systems such as membrane filtration, advanced biological treatment, and water reuse facilities, coupled with the rising adoption of automation in treatment plant infrastructure to optimize overall performance, is creating increased demand for maintenance and repair services. These aid in improving reliability, minimizing failures and operational costs, as well as prolonging the service life of equipment. Additionally, with rising stringency in the discharge standards for wastewater and efficient pollution control through application of advanced treatment processes, the need for installations, upgrades, and repairs is expected to increase in the future.

Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the wastewater treatment services industry. The growth of the industrial segment can be attributed to the rapid growth in industrial wastewater generation, with rising pressure from various regulations and standards for the reduction of water consumption and industrial wastewater. Sectors such as chemicals & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, pulp & paper, metals & mining, and power generation require complex treatment systems that can adequately treat complex effluent streams to meet the discharge standards. The ongoing investments in advanced treatment, zero liquid discharge (ZLD), and water recovery solutions are also propelling its demand. Also, rising freshwater shortages with increasing industrial activity and operational sustainability are propelling the adoption of efficient wastewater treatment services.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market for wastewater treatment services between 2026 and 2031, owing to the growing industrialization, urbanization, and investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure. Surging manufacturing activities, water consumption, and wastewater generation in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are factors boosting the demand for advanced wastewater treatment services. Strict government regulations, increasing water scarcity, and the need to reduce effluents and industrial pollution are leading to an increase in investments in wastewater recycling and reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technologies. Further, increasing municipal sewage treatment capacity and the demand for high-end technology solutions like membrane filtration, biological treatment, and automation in process control are creating opportunities for wastewater treatment service providers across the region.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in industrialization, manufacturing, urbanization, and investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are actively investing in industrial and municipal sewage treatment and water management infrastructure. Rising manufacturing activities, urbanization, and a rising amount of wastewater generation are creating market demand for wastewater treatment equipment, components, and services. Stringent requirements and restrictions on freshwater availability are resulting in greater demands for treatment, recycling, and reuse of water and creating opportunities for wastewater treatment service providers. Growing adoption of advanced membrane filtration, biological treatment, ZLD technology, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems is also expected to drive market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in wastewater treatment services companies include Veolia (France), Xylem (US), Ecolab (US), Thermax Limited (India), Solenis (US), Pentair (US), WOG Technologies (India), SUEZ (France), SWA Water Australia (Australia), and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A (Italy), among others.

Investment and Funding

The wastewater treatment services market is witnessing investment activity driven by capacity expansion, strategic acquisitions, and investments in advanced treatment technologies. Veolia secured contracts worth over USD 750 million, including a USD 550 million water and wastewater treatment project for a semiconductor manufacturing facility. Xylem acquired Vacom Systems for approximately USD 42 million, strengthening its industrial wastewater treatment capabilities. Ecolab completed its acquisition of Ovivo Electronics for approximately USD 1.6 billion, expanding its ultrapure water treatment portfolio. These investments highlight continued strategic interest in expanding treatment capabilities, strengthening technology portfolios, and developing advanced wastewater treatment and water reuse solutions.

Revenue Shift

The wastewater treatment services market is experiencing a shift in revenue toward advanced treatment technologies, wastewater recycling and reuse, and integrated operation and maintenance services. The global wastewater treatment services market is projected to increase from USD 70.81 billion in 2026 to USD 99.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Much of this growth is expected to concentrate on industrial effluent treatment, municipal wastewater management, advanced filtration, biological treatment, and water reuse solutions. Meanwhile, municipal wastewater treatment and industrial applications, including chemicals and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food processing, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and power generation, are expected to capture an increasing share of demand, supported by stricter environmental regulations, growing water scarcity, rising wastewater generation, infrastructure modernization, and increasing requirements for efficient and sustainable wastewater management.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the wastewater treatment services market during 2026 reflect strategic investment in pumping technologies, wastewater infrastructure, and industrial water management. Companies are expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their capabilities to serve municipal and industrial wastewater applications. A notable development was Xylem Inc.'s agreement to acquire the Cornell Pump and Roper Pump businesses in August 2026 for approximately USD 1.46 billion. The transaction expands Xylem's engineered pumping portfolio, including technologies applicable to municipal wastewater, solids handling, and industrial fluid management.

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