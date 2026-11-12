

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Inpex Corporation (IPXHY, 1605.T), a Japanese oil company, on Thursday revised its annual outlook.



Inpex Corporation, said: 'The company has revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, mainly reflecting the stable production of the Ichthys Project and revisions to its assumptions for crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates in the fourth quarter, while uncertainties surrounding the situation in the Middle East remain.'



For the 12-month period to December 31 (for fiscal 2026), the company now expects net income of JPY 550 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 510 billion. Inpex now projects an operating profit of JPY 1.203 trillion, less than the earlier expectation of JPY 1.223 trillion. The company now anticipates revenue of JPY 1.875 trillion, less than the earlier expectation of JPY 1.973 trillion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded net income of JPY 393.8 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 1.135 trillion, on revenue of JPY 2.011 trillion.



Inpex still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 112 per share, compared with last year's JPY 100 per share.



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