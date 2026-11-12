Battery Testing Market worth $45.06 billion in 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the battery testing market is projected to grow from USD 13.03 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 45.06 billion in 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Battery Testing Market'

Battery Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 13.03 billion

USD 13.03 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 45.06 Billion

USD 45.06 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 19.4%

Battery Testing Market Trends & Insights:

Rising Battery Power Density Drives Demand for Advanced Thermal Testing

Evolving Battery Designs Expand Testing Requirements Across Applications

Battery Production Concentration Expands Opportunities for Localized Testing Infrastructure in Asia Pacific

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Increasing battery deployment across electric mobility, renewable energy storage, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial power systems is driving demand for testing solutions that validate battery performance under application-specific operating conditions. Manufacturers are investing in testing to assess energy efficiency, charge acceptance, power output, cycle life, calendar aging, and degradation under different temperatures, load profiles, and charging regimes. The shift toward higher energy density cells, faster charging, longer service life, and alternative chemistries is increasing the need for advanced characterization and accelerated life testing. For grid-scale storage and backup power, testing focuses on repeated cycling, thermal stability, reliability, and performance under prolonged operation, while portable electronics require validation of compact cell designs, charging efficiency, and safety under intensive use. Battery manufacturers are also using automated testing systems and data analytics to identify production defects, improve manufacturing consistency, and reduce failure rates. Growing emphasis on product certification, warranty risk reduction, battery refurbishment, and material recovery is further expanding testing requirements across development, manufacturing, deployment, and end-of-life stages.

In February 2026, UK-based CamMotive opened a battery testing laboratory in Cambridge with more than 800 high-current testing channels, climatic chambers operating from -40°C to +180°C, and capabilities including electrochemical impedance spectroscopy and cell swelling analysis. In April 2025, SGS expanded its Suwanee, Georgia, laboratory's battery testing scope by 20%, adding support for light electric vehicle and energy storage batteries, including modules and cell blocks operating at up to 100 V and 1,200 A. This extends testing access for residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage applications, where reliability and repeated cycling are essential. In May 2025, UL Solutions opened its Europe Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Aachen, Germany, to test automotive and stationary storage batteries, with capabilities spanning cell, module, and battery lifetime assessment, safety, thermal runaway, and failure analysis. Testing providers can leverage them by investing in automated high-throughput systems, controlled environmental testing, advanced thermal and gas analysis, application-specific validation, and post-use battery assessment. These capabilities help customers shorten development cycles, detect failure mechanisms earlier, reduce warranty and safety risks, and verify whether batteries remain suitable for reuse or material recovery.

SAE International: Standardized testing for emerging battery chemistries

Standardized validation: In September 2026, SAE International issued Recommended Practice J3335 for testing sodium-ion battery cells used in electric road vehicles. It covers electrical performance, mechanical safety, thermal safety, and electrical safety.

Automotive industry relevance: Standardized test procedures support more consistent evaluation of sodium-ion cells, helping automotive manufacturers compare performance and safety characteristics as they assess alternatives to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Opportunity for testing laboratories: Laboratories can develop chemistry-specific test protocols and build early expertise in sodium-ion validation, supporting battery qualification, technology benchmarking, and commercialization.

United States Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC): Testing supports technology commercialization

Industry-led testing framework: USABC, a collaborative research organization involving automotive manufacturers and the US Department of Energy, publishes battery test manuals and development procedures to evaluate performance and life characteristics.

Automotive industry relevance: These procedures support consistent assessment of battery technologies at different development stages, helping manufacturers determine whether cells meet performance and durability targets before advancing toward commercialization.

Opportunity for testing laboratories: Laboratories can support technology benchmarking, lifecycle validation, and development milestone assessments, helping battery developers identify performance gaps and reduce uncertainty before scaling production.

Rising Battery Power Density Drives Demand for Advanced Thermal Testing

Thermal Testing is the fastest-growing segment by application, driven by fast charging and higher power density, which increase heat management requirements, creating demand for tests that measure temperature rise, heat distribution, and cooling effectiveness under high current loads. Similarly, larger battery packs and high-capacity energy storage systems increase the consequences of thermal failures, making cell-to-cell and module-to-module heat propagation testing important for validating safety barriers and thermal management designs. The adoption of varied battery chemistries and cooling architectures requires application-specific thermal validation, as heat generation and failure behavior can differ by cell design, chemistry, and operating conditions.

In April 2026, UL Solutions announced enhanced large-scale fire testing for battery energy storage systems under the sixth edition of ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A, helping assess how battery fires may spread between units and nearby buildings. This demonstrates the growing need for testing that connects battery thermal behavior with installation-level safety decisions. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory also evaluates battery thermal performance from materials and cells through modules, packs, and complete systems, reflecting the importance of thermal characterization throughout system development. Market players can capitalize by investing in thermal imaging, calorimetry, temperature-controlled chambers, and high-power battery cycling equipment. Combining thermal measurements with electrical loading, environmental conditioning, and abuse testing can help laboratories identify overheating risks and cooling system limitations under realistic operating conditions. Providers can also develop specialized service packages for fast-charging EV batteries, commercial vehicle packs, and stationary storage installations, while partnering with battery manufacturers and thermal management suppliers during product development. These capabilities can differentiate providers through deeper technical analysis, earlier identification of design weaknesses, and integrated validation services that support safer commercialization.

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Evolving Battery Designs Expand Testing Requirements Across Applications

Continuous advances in battery chemistry, energy and power density, cell formats, pack architecture, and thermal management are increasing testing requirements across electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment. In EVs, higher voltage platforms, faster charging, and more compact battery packs require comprehensive performance, durability, thermal, electrical, and abuse testing. Testing providers can address these needs through integrated cell, module, pack, and vehicle-level validation under varying charging profiles, temperatures, vibration, and real-world operating conditions. In September 2026, the European Commission adopted additional technical requirements under the Euro 7 framework covering in-vehicle battery durability and EV range at low temperatures, reinforcing the need for standardized performance verification.

The opportunity extends beyond a battery's first application, as used EV batteries can be repurposed for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) when their remaining capacity, safety, and performance meet the requirements of the intended application. This creates a second market for testing providers, as batteries must undergo state of health assessment, residual capacity measurement, degradation analysis, thermal safety evaluation, and suitability testing before reuse. In BESS applications, laboratories can expand into prolonged cycling, capacity retention, thermal propagation, and integrated testing of battery racks, battery management systems, and power conversion equipment. Testing providers can partner with automotive OEMs, battery recyclers, and storage system integrators to support second life qualification and system commissioning, while helping customers determine whether batteries are suitable for reuse or require recycling. Beyond EVs and stationary storage, consumer electronics and portable batteries create demand for capacity, charging performance, thermal, mechanical, and electrical safety testing as manufacturers introduce compact, high-energy designs. Providers can respond through rapid qualification programs, miniaturized testing capabilities, and repeatable protocols that accommodate frequent product launches and design revisions. Similarly, the electrification of buses, trucks, material handling equipment, and industrial machinery increases demand for high-current cycling, temperature-controlled durability testing, vibration assessment, and validation under demanding operating conditions. By developing application-specific testing capabilities across new and repurposed batteries, laboratories can diversify their customer base and generate revenue across multiple stages of the battery lifecycle.

Battery Production Concentration Expands Opportunities for Localized Testing Infrastructure in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for battery testing, supported by its concentration of battery cell production, automotive battery supply chains, and expanding domestic EV markets. China's dominance in battery manufacturing creates demand for high-throughput cell qualification, production consistency testing, and failure analysis, particularly as manufacturers scale output and supply to international customers. The International Energy Agency reported that China accounted for over 80% of global battery cell manufacturing capacity in 2025. Meanwhile, electric car sales in Asia Pacific markets outside China grew 80% year on year in the first quarter of 2026, strengthening demand for battery validation across emerging EV markets. These developments create opportunities for testing providers to establish laboratories near manufacturing clusters, offer automated testing and batch-level quality assessment, and develop long-term contracts with cell manufacturers and automotive suppliers. A further opportunity lies in qualifying batteries for diverse operating conditions and export markets, where differences in temperature exposure, charging patterns, transportation requirements, and applicable safety standards require specialized validation. Providers can capitalize by combining performance, thermal, electrical, and mechanical testing with international standards expertise, helping manufacturers identify defects earlier and reduce qualification delays.

The expansion of battery storage and investment in localized testing infrastructure create additional opportunities beyond EV battery production. As stationary storage projects support renewable energy integration and grid reliability, laboratories can expand extended cycle life, capacity retention, thermal propagation, and complete system testing for large-format batteries and battery racks. Partnerships with storage developers and system integrators can help secure work during design qualification, commissioning, and system upgrades. The strategic value of proximity to customers is demonstrated by UL Solutions' investment in advanced automotive and battery testing capabilities in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, including battery performance, abuse, fire exposure, and thermal propagation testing. Testing providers can build on this model by locating specialized facilities near battery and automotive manufacturing hubs in China, South Korea, Japan, and India, while developing flexible test programs for different chemistries and battery formats.

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Top Companies in Battery Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Battery Testing Market TÜV SÜD (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), UL Solutions (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), and SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland).

Battery Testing Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

Between 2023 and 2026, investments in battery testing infrastructure and capabilities reflect growing demand for specialized battery validation across automotive, energy storage, and industrial applications. In 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra invested approximately USD 25.6 million in an EV battery testing laboratory at Mahindra Research Valley in Chengalpattu, India. Schneider Electric also invested USD 1.7 million in a battery laboratory in Bengaluru, India, supporting battery research and development through diagnostic equipment, dedicated testing chambers, and safety systems. In the same year, TÜV SÜD announced a USD 44 million investment in an environmental testing laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, US. The facility supports broader electric vehicle and environmental testing, including battery-related applications, although the entire investment is not attributable exclusively to battery testing.

In 2024, UL Solutions acquired BatterieIngenieure for approximately USD 12 million, strengthening its battery testing, simulation, and failure analysis capabilities, including the development of its advanced battery laboratory in Aachen, Germany. In 2025, Epsilon Group announced an investment of approximately USD 42 million for a battery materials, testing, research and development, and training center in Karnataka, India, as part of a broader investment program; this amount covers the combined center rather than battery testing alone. Resonate Testing invested approximately USD 0.6 million to establish a dedicated battery testing facility in Northern Ireland, serving applications across electric vehicles, e-bikes, consumer electronics, medical products, and aerospace. During the same year, UL Solutions opened its Europe Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Aachen, Germany, while SGS expanded battery testing and certification capabilities at its Suwanee laboratory in Georgia, US. In 2026, Automotive Test Systems announced a proposed investment of approximately USD 6.8 million to establish a battery testing laboratory at Talegaon, Pune, India, offering performance, durability, safety, and abuse testing for automotive manufacturers and battery developers. These developments highlight investment in dedicated testing infrastructure, advanced validation capabilities, and regional laboratory capacity.

Revenue Shift Context

Battery testing revenue is shifting from conventional electrical performance, capacity, and compliance testing toward higher value services such as thermal runaway assessment, accelerated lifecycle testing, complete battery system validation, and failure analysis. Growing battery complexity, fast charging requirements, emerging chemistries, and large-scale energy storage are increasing demand for specialized testing across cells, modules, packs, and integrated systems. This evolution creates opportunities for testing providers to increase revenue per engagement through advanced laboratory capabilities, chemistry-specific protocols, and end-to-end validation programs that support product development, risk reduction, and commercialization.

Mergers and Acquisitions

From 2025 to 2026, approximately 12-15 notable M&A transactions and acquisitions involving Battery testing market companies or dedicated battery testing capabilities were identified, although most did not disclose transaction values.

BATTERY TESTING MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2025 - SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Collaboration TÜV Rheinland Greater China (Germany) VinFast (Vietnam) Industry reporting described a collaboration to advance vehicle-testing capabilities for Vietnam's automotive industry. The available report is not sufficient to establish the exact scope of battery-specific testing, so this should be treated as an adjacent automotive-testing development rather than a confirmed battery-testing contract. June 2026 Collaboration Bureau Veritas (France) Circulor (United Kingdom) Bureau Veritas formed a strategic collaboration with Circulor to support battery manufacturers, automotive companies and industrial organizations with battery passports, digital traceability and responsible-supply-chain compliance. The collaboration combines Bureau Veritas's independent assurance capabilities with Circulor's digital traceability platform. January 2026 Acquisition SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland) Applied Technical Services (ATS, United States) SGS completed its acquisition of ATS, a North American provider of specialized testing, inspection, calibration, and forensic services. The acquisition broadens SGS's North American technical-services footprint, but the announcement does not establish a specific battery-testing asset or revenue contribution. January 2026 Partnership Element Materials Technology (UK) Blockchain Verified Element partnered with Blockchain Verified to introduce blockchain-backed verification for electronic test reports and certificates in its Connected Technologies & Mobility business, using QR codes to help customers verify document authenticity. The announcement does not specify a battery-only implementation. October 2025 Partnership DEKRA (Germany) Sphere Energy (Germany) DEKRA became a shareholder in Sphere Energy and formed a strategic partnership to combine battery testing, certification, and homologation with AI-based simulation and cell expertise. The collaboration is designed to connect early-stage cell development with validation and certification of complete battery systems. August 2025 Collaboration SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland) Chongqing Energy College (China) SGS collaborated with Chongqing Energy College to develop an AI-powered automated thermal-runaway testing solution for energy-storage batteries. The collaboration combined battery-safety testing expertise with automation and data-analysis methods to improve test monitoring and reporting.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global Battery Testing Market is competitive, with the top five players accounting for an estimated 49% to 54% share. TÜV SÜD leads with 14% to 16%, followed by Bureau Veritas at 11% to 12%, UL Solutions at 9% to 10%, Intertek Group at 8% to 9%, and SGS at 7% to 8%. Their positions reflect established laboratory networks, specialized battery safety and performance testing capabilities, broad regulatory expertise, and strong customer relationships across automotive and energy storage applications. The remaining 46% to 51% is distributed among players such as TÜV Rheinland, TÜV NORD, DEKRA, Eurofins, Applus+, Element Materials Technology, UTAC, CSA Group, Kiwa, Nemko, SwRI, and specialized laboratories. These providers compete through regional reach and expertise in specific testing services, creating opportunities to expand through advanced testing infrastructure, emerging chemistry validation, and system-level testing capabilities.

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