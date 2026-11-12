Certification confirms Vertical meets the quality management benchmark used by major aerospace manufacturers

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced that it has achieved AS9100 certification, which is the internationally recognised standard for how aerospace companies manage quality across their operations. Vertical believes it is the first eVTOL developer to achieve this certification.

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AS9100 aerospace quality certification confirms Vertical meets the quality management benchmark used by major aerospace manufacturers

Awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI), and announced on World Quality Day, the certification confirms that Vertical's quality management system across design and production meets the standards used by manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.

For airline customers and operating partners, accredited certification provides independent assurance in the processes, facilities, suppliers and teams behind Vertical's future aircraft production and delivery. It also supports commercial opportunities where AS9100 certification is a qualification requirement.

Developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), AS9100 builds on ISO 9001 with requirements specific to aviation, space and defence. Vertical achieved certification following a year-long programme to strengthen quality practices across the business, culminating in independent assessment by BSI.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"We are leading the way in electric aviation by holding ourselves to the highest standards in aerospace. Achieving AS9100 means our quality management system is certified against the same standard used by established manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing. It is what our customers expect. That is the discipline we are bringing to Valo, and to building a company customers can depend on."

Giancarlo Silvestri, Global Head of Aerospace and Defence (Assurance), BSI, said:

"Bringing a new generation of aircraft to market requires innovation backed by rigorous, internationally recognised quality standards. Achieving AS9100 accredited certification is an important step in Vertical's development as an aerospace manufacturer, giving airline customers and operating partners greater confidence in the quality management foundations behind its ambitions."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding being the first eVTOL developer to achieve AS9100 certification, our conformance with BSI's internationally recognised standards to manage quality across operations, the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including certification and the commercialisation of the Valo aircraft and the timing thereof; our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations, design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

Gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732