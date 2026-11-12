Avionics Market worth $84.32 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the avionics market is projected to grow from USD 61.08 billion in 2026 to USD 84.32 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Browse 80 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Avionics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Avionics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 61.08 billion

USD 61.08 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 84.32 billion

USD 84.32 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.7%

Avionics Market Trends & Insights:

The global avionics market is gaining traction from increasing demand for flight safety, operational efficiency, and reliable onboard electronic systems, expanding aircraft procurement programs, and modernization of existing aircraft fleets. Rising requirements for advanced navigation systems, communication systems, traffic and collision management systems, flight management systems, electronic flight displays, and power and data management systems are supporting avionics adoption across military aviation, commercial aviation, general aviation, and special mission aircraft. The growing integration of digital flight decks, integrated modular avionics, mission computers, weather detection technologies, and aircraft data link systems is further supporting line-fit and retrofit demand across the global avionics market.

By system, communication is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By platform, commercial aviation is expected to register strong growth of 41.16% during the forecast period.

By fit, line fit is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

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Growth in the global avionics market is driven by the rise in the application of advanced and reliable avionics systems, which help to improve the safety of flight, navigation precision, situational awareness, and operational efficiency. The increasing application of navigation systems, payload and mission management systems, traffic and collision management systems, communication systems, power and data management systems, weather detection systems, flight management systems, and electronic flight displays in military aviation, commercial aviation, general aviation, and special mission aircraft can be witnessed. Other factors that drive the market growth are increasing aircraft acquisition, upgrading of aircraft fleets, replacement of legacy avionics systems, and a rise in the demand for line-fit and retrofit installations.

Integrated modular avionics, digital flight decks, advanced flight management computers, inertial navigation systems, aircraft data links, and mission management computers represent some of the most important fields of technological innovation in this market. These innovations are increasing the ability of avionics systems to process flight and mission data, integrate electronic functions on board the aircraft, and make decisions in real time. This is facilitating improvements in system interoperability, cockpit automation, data processing, reliability of operations, and information exchange between aircraft systems and the air traffic management system.

By platform, commercial aviation is positioned for strong advancement during the forecast period.

The commercial aviation sector of the global avionics market is projected to grow substantially owing to increasing production of aircraft, an increase in the number of airline fleet operations, and growing adoption of advanced cockpit systems in narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft. Growing focus on flight safety, increased situational awareness, reduced workload on pilots, and compliance with emerging airspace regulations is driving the demand for advanced avionics systems. The growing use of integrated digital flight deck systems, satellite navigation systems, automated flight control systems, advanced weather radar, and surveillance technologies is further aiding the integration of avionics systems in commercial aircraft.

Increasing installation of advanced cockpit display systems, integrated flight management systems, and communication and navigation technologies is fueling the modernization of avionics in the commercial aviation fleet. These technologies enable airlines to enhance navigation precision, operational efficiency, and cockpit functionality. Additionally, growing investment in aircraft deliveries, upgrades of existing avionics systems, and retrofitting of modern avionics in existing aircraft is expected to aid the growth of the commercial aviation segment during the forecast period.

By fit, the line-fit segment is projected to represent significant demand during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft manufacturers, military aircraft manufacturers, general aviation aircraft manufacturers, and special mission aircraft manufacturers are anticipated to create considerable growth opportunities for the line-fit category of the global avionics market on account of rising aircraft production and the incorporation of advanced avionics solutions in new aircraft. The fitting of advanced navigation systems, communication systems, traffic and collision avoidance systems, flight management systems, and electronic flight displays in new aircraft is helping achieve higher levels of flight safety, situational awareness, operational efficiencies, and regulatory compliance. Increasing demand for next-generation aircraft, advances in cockpit technologies, and the growing use of advanced avionics architectures are further aiding line-fit installations. Moreover, advances in integrated modular avionics, digital flight deck, automated flight control systems, and aircraft data networks are enabling manufacturers to improve interoperability, information processing capabilities, and onboard information management. Rising investment in aircraft development programs, along with increasing adoption of advanced avionics solutions in new aircraft, is expected to boost demand for line-fit avionics in the coming years.

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Increasing growth opportunities are expected from the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Growth in the commercial aircraft fleet, military aircraft orders, and development of regional aircraft capabilities is anticipated to drive the avionics industry in Asia Pacific. The manufacturing and delivery of new aircraft are driving line-fit demand for navigation, communication, flight management, and electronic flight display systems. The development of defense aviation programs in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia will boost integration of radar systems, mission management computers, and digital avionics technology in combat aircraft, military UAVs, and special mission aircraft. Stricter airspace and aviation safety regulations are driving airlines to adopt compatible navigation, surveillance, and collision avoidance systems. Moreover, upgrades to outdated onboard systems, cockpit modernization, and aircraft life-extension programs will drive retrofit demand for avionics systems across commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft. Investments in avionics systems manufacturing and integration will enhance regional supply chains. Such factors are likely to boost demand for avionics systems in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the avionics companies are Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US). The competitive dynamics of the market comprise aerospace and defense OEMs along with specialized providers, which function in the segments of navigation systems, payload & mission management systems, traffic & collision management systems, communications systems, power & data management systems, weather detection systems, flight management systems, and electronic flight displays. The competition among the industry participants is on account of their ability to offer sophisticated and dependable avionics solutions, integrated digital flight deck, flight & mission management computers, navigation & surveillance solutions, onboard data recording solutions, and avionics integration solutions for line fit and retrofit applications.

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