Glo Tanning Opens in D'Iberville With a Full Lineup of Wellness and Self-Care Services

D'IBERVILLE, MS / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in D'Iberville, Mississippi, on November 14, introducing its signature mix of wellness, skincare, and tanning services to the Gulf Coast community.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Jason and Anna Overstreet, who are bringing Glo's expansive approach to wellness and self-care to D'Iberville while creating a strong local team and an experience designed to keep guests coming back.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With more than 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"The best self-care experiences are the ones people actually look forward to," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Jason and Anna are bringing D'Iberville a place where someone can stop in for a spray tan, discover red light therapy, or explore advanced skincare. That freedom to personalize the experience is a huge part of why Glo has become the premier destination for modern wellness and self-care."

Location:

3887 Promenade Pkwy Ste B-08

D'Iberville, Mississippi 39540

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-diberville-with-a-full-lineup-of-wellness-a-1248940