Church of Ambrosia's Food for Shrooms Supports Mistah F.A.B.'s Turkey Giveaway

Food donations accepted at Zide Door through 10 p.m. Nov. 23 for the Nov. 24 giveaway; monetary and turkey donations should be coordinated directly with Mistah F.A.B.

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / The Church of Ambrosia is collecting Thanksgiving food through its Food for Shrooms program to support Oakland rapper and community advocate Mistah F.A.B.'s 22nd annual turkey giveaway. Donations for the giveaway will be accepted daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 23 at Zide Door, 1216 10th Ave., Oakland, CA 94606.

Food for Shrooms is the church's food-collection program, supporting Mistah F.A.B.'s long-running Thanksgiving giveaway. The giveaway will take place Nov. 24 at the intersection of 45th and Market streets in Oakland.

The church is asking members and neighbors to contribute the Thanksgiving staples that help turn a turkey into a family meal. Requested items include Jiffy corn muffin mix, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, shelf-stable mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, canned corn, and canned green beans. All items must be unopened and within their listed expiration or best-by dates. Donors should bring their original purchase receipts with their food donations.

"Last year, our members and neighbors stepped up to support F.A.B.'s toy giveaway. This year, we're expanding that effort to help with Thanksgiving, too," said Dave Hodges, founder and pastor of the Church of Ambrosia. "Bring what you can. Every contribution helps put food on a family's table."

In an Instagram post about this year's turkey giveaway, Mistah F.A.B. described the work as "keeping this torch lit, keeping this fire going" and being "On the frontline for our people." He invited anyone interested in getting involved to reach out directly.

Monetary and Turkey Donations: Contact Mistah F.A.B. Directly

Individuals, businesses, and organizations that can contribute money, donate turkeys, or help with a bulk turkey donation should email Mistah F.A.B. directly at Fab@dopeera.com to coordinate their support. These contributions should be arranged with him, rather than through the church's Food for Shrooms collection.

For direct donation links and contact information, visit ambrosia.church/donate-to-fab

Where to Donate Food

Zide Door, the Oakland location of the Church of Ambrosia

1216 10th Ave., Oakland, CA 94606

Collection hours: Every day, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Deadline for the turkey giveaway: Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.

Bring unopened, shelf-stable food and original purchase receipts. Ask church staff about Food for Shrooms participation requirements.

Mistah F.A.B.'s 22nd Annual Turkey Giveaway

Date: Nov. 24, 2026

Location: Intersection of 45th and Market streets, Oakland

Giving Continues After Thanksgiving Collection

After Nov. 23, the church will continue accepting food donations for local food banks and begin collecting toys through Toys for Shrooms, building on last year's support for Mistah F.A.B.'s Toys for Joy giveaway. Details of this year's toy drive will be announced separately after Nov. 24.

About the Church of Ambrosia

The Church of Ambrosia is a religious organization with over 145,000 members that recognizes psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and DMT as sacraments. Founded by Dave Hodges, the church supports the right of every adult to commune with these sacraments as part of their spiritual practice. The church operates under the protections of religious freedom and serves a worldwide community of members. Learn more at ambrosia.church.

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Loretta Kalb

PRxDigital

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Text: (916) 835-4043

SOURCE: Church of Ambrosia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/church-of-ambrosias-food-for-shrooms-supports-mistah-f.a.b.s-turkey-g-1250442