Results Continue to Demonstrate the District-Scale Resource Potential of the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Highlights of the 2026 Exploration Program to date at Yepleu:

Twenty-six holes totalling 2,071 m were completed at Yepleu to support an initial mineral resource estimate

Assay results have been received from 14 holes, and include highlights: S-371 intersected 36.15 m grading 1.04% CuEq or 0.88% NiEq (0.40% Ni, 0.24% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.43 g/t Pd, 0.21 g/t Pt, 0.23 g/t Au) from 11.00 m depth S-361 intersected 56.60 m grading 0.57% CuEq or 0.48% NiEq (0.25% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.09 g/t Pt, 0.08 g/t Au) from 11.15 m depth

Results support the presence of broad, shallow nickel-copper mineralization at Yepleu, with associated palladium, platinum and gold.

Drilling intersected mineralization between widely spaced historical holes and extended it in several directions; mineralization remains open.

Yepleu lies approximately 25 km south of the deposits assessed in the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment, providing a potential additional center of resource growth within the district.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Sama Resources Inc. (TSXV: SME) (OTCID: SAMMF) ("Sama" or the "Company") together with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric"), is pleased to announce further assay results from the 2026 Exploration Program at the polymetallic Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project (the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Project is a 60/40 joint venture between Ivanhoe Electric and Sama, with Sama acting as the operator (the "Joint Venture"). In addition to a 60% interest at the Project level, Ivanhoe Electric also currently owns 22.7% of the common shares of Sama.

The 2026 Exploration Program comprised 4,510 m of drilling in 32 holes: 26 holes targeting resource delineation at the Yepleu Prospect ("Yepleu"), five regional exploration holes and one hole at Samapleu Extension (results are pending). In parallel, a ground gravity survey was completed over priority electromagnetic targets to improve target definition and guide follow-up exploration. Sama announced the initial assay results from drilling at the regional Zoupleu Prospect on July 13, 2026 (refer to Sama's July 13, 2026 news release).

The broader exploration program continues to identify opportunities beyond the deposits evaluated in the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2024 PEA").

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sama Resources, commented, "Our 2026 exploration results reinforce our conviction that Samapleu-Grata represents a much larger mineralized system than the deposits evaluated in our 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment. At Yepleu, approximately 25 kilometers south of our existing resource area, we are intersecting broad zones of near-surface nickel-copper mineralization with characteristics similar to the Samapleu and Grata Deposits, comprising the current Project resources, and highlighting the opportunity to expand the Project's global mineral resource base.

"Importantly, we are advancing on two complementary fronts: delineating additional resources that could strengthen the Project's development profile, while systematically evaluating new geophysical targets for further discoveries. With BBA engaged to update the existing resource estimates and prepare an initial estimate for Yepleu, we are moving toward a more comprehensive assessment of the scale and long-term potential of this emerging nickel-copper district."

Yepleu Drilling Advances Towards an Initial Resource Estimate Together with a Project-Wide Mineral Resource Update in 2027

Discovered in 2013, Yepleu is located approximately 25 km south of the area covered by the 2024 PEA (Figure 1). Its near-surface, polymetallic mineralization exhibits characteristics comparable to mineralization at Samapleu Main, although further drilling and resource modelling are necessary to establish its size, continuity and potential economic significance. The 2026 Exploration Program confirmed continuity of mineralization between widely spaced historical drillholes, and expanded mineralization in several directions. Mineralization remains open in several directions for further expansion.

Figure 1: Map of the polymetallic Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project showing the 2024 PEA Area, prior drilling, past airborne electromagnetic results, mineralized zones, and drilling from the 2026 program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4787/323682_4bb1645b64d28a52_002full.jpg

Twenty-six drill holes totalling 2,071 m have been completed at Yepleu to support preparation of an initial mineral resource estimate focused on the near-surface and polymetallic bulk-tonnage-type mineralization. Assay results have been received for 14 of the 26 holes and are presented in Table 1. Results from the remaining holes are pending.

Highlighted 2026 Yepleu drill intersections include:

S-371 intersected 36.15 m grading 1.04% CuEq or 0.88% NiEq (0.40% Ni, 0.24% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.43 g/t Pd, 0.21 g/t Pt, 0.23 g/t Au) from 11.00 m depth including 2.10 m grading 2.92% CuEq or 2.48% NiEq (1.44% Ni, 0.99% Cu, 0.06% Co, 0.23 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt, 0.08 g/t Au) from 36.85 m;



S-361 intersected 56.60 m grading 0.57% CuEq or 0.48% NiEq (0.25% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.09 g/t Pt, 0.08 g/t Au) from 11.15 m depth including 1.45 m grading 1.98% CuEq or 1.68% NiEq (1.02% Ni, 0.53% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.53 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt, 0.04 g/t Au) from 36.40 m;



S-369 intersected 39.50 m grading 0.54% CuEq or 0.46% NiEq (0.29% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.12 g/t Pd, 0.06 g/t Pt, 0.02 g/t Au) from 15.00 m depth including 3.65 m grading 0.95% CuEq or 0.81% NiEq (0.51% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.26 g/t Pd, 0.12 g/t Pt, 0.02 g/t Au) from 15.00 m;



S-370 intersected 38.70 m grading 0.54% CuEq or 0.46% NiEq (0.28% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.06 g/t Pd, 0.02 g/t Pt, 0.03 g/t Au) from 12.50 m depth

The 26-hole program was designed to improve drill coverage in the southeastern portion of Yepleu and test a mineralized trend extending more than 500 m toward the southeast (Figure 2). The drilling will inform geological modelling and assessment of the prospect's resource potential. Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not known at this time.

BBA International Inc. ("BBA") has been engaged to prepare an initial mineral resource estimate for the Yepleu and updated estimates for the existing mineral resources underpinning the 2024 PEA. The updated work is expected to incorporate additional drilling information and revised commodity-price assumptions.

Table 1: Combined Mineral Intervals for 14 holes drilled at the Yepleu surface discovery (0.1% Cut-off Grade of Ni).

HOLE-ID Start from LENGTH CuEq NiEq Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au

m m



% % % gpt gpt gpt S-358 17.60 5.10 1.01 0.86 0.53 0.31 0.02 0.10 0.04 0.02 Including

3.75 1.27 1.08 0.67 0.40 0.02 0.12 0.04 0.02 S-359 11.30 8.85 0.89 0.76 0.42 0.32 0.02 0.07 0.03 0.03 Including

1.30 1.18 1.00 0.51 0.50 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.03 Including

4.30 1.21 1.02 0.58 0.42 0.03 0.09 0.03 0.03 S-360 9.70 8.45 0.44 0.37 0.25 0.13 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 S-361 11.15 56.60 0.57 0.48 0.25 0.14 0.01 0.19 0.09 0.08 Including

1.45 1.98 1.68 1.02 0.53 0.05 0.53 0.04 0.04 Including

8.25 1.00 0.85 0.35 0.23 0.01 0.56 0.23 0.26 Including

1.85 0.96 0.82 0.44 0.34 0.03 0.11 0.03 0.02 S-362 23.85 20.50 0.68 0.58 0.35 0.16 0.02 0.11 0.04 0.06 Including

10.05 0.67 0.57 0.33 0.15 0.01 0.12 0.06 0.10 Including

2.15 1.06 0.90 0.56 0.29 0.03 0.11 0.04 0.02 Including

1.90 1.38 1.17 0.69 0.44 0.03 0.17 0.01 0.02 S-363 22.00 26.40 0.56 0.48 0.29 0.15 0.01 0.07 0.03 0.02 Including

3.00 0.61 0.52 0.35 0.11 0.02 0.11 0.05 0.03 Including

4.30 1.49 1.27 0.83 0.37 0.04 0.16 0.05 0.03 Including

0.40 1.24 1.05 0.59 0.43 0.03 0.16 0.01 0.02 S-364 11.70 9.00 0.43 0.36 0.19 0.15 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.03 S-365 3.60 8.35 0.42 0.36 0.22 0.11 0.01 0.07 0.03 0.01 S-366 11.10 10.75 0.42 0.35 0.18 0.16 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.01 S-367 No significant intercept









S-368 No significant intercept









S-369 15.00 39.50 0.54 0.46 0.29 0.12 0.01 0.12 0.06 0.02 Including

3.65 0.95 0.81 0.51 0.21 0.02 0.26 0.12 0.02 Including

12.05 0.66 0.56 0.36 0.12 0.01 0.21 0.10 0.03 S-370 12.50 38.70 0.54 0.46 0.28 0.14 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.03 Including

3.10 1.06 0.90 0.63 0.20 0.03 0.17 0.01 0.02 Including

6.30 0.89 0.75 0.48 0.23 0.02 0.08 0.01 0.03 S-371 11.00 36.15 1.04 0.88 0.40 0.24 0.02 0.43 0.21 0.23 Including

13.35 1.22 1.04 0.39 0.24 0.01 0.73 0.33 0.41 Including

2.10 2.92 2.48 1.44 0.99 0.06 0.23 0.04 0.08

¹ Copper equivalency calculated using the formula: [(Ni Grade*Ni Price*Ni Recovery*22.0462)+(Cu Grade*Cu Price*Cu Recovery*22.0462)+(Co Grade*Co Price*Co Recovery*22.0462)+((Pd Grade*Pd Price*Pd Recovery)/31.1035)+((Pt Grade*Pt Price*Pt Recovery)/31.1035)+((Au Grade*Au Price*Au Recovery)/31.1035)]/(Cu Price*Cu Recovery*22.0462)]

² Nickel equivalency calculated using the formula: [(Ni Grade*Ni Price*Ni Recovery*22.0462)+(Cu Grade*Cu Price*Cu Recovery*22.0462)+(Co Grade*Co Price*Co Recovery*22.0462)+((Pd Grade*Pd Price*Pd Recovery)/31.1035)+((Pt Grade*Pt Price*Pt Recovery)/31.1035)+((Au Grade*Au Price*Au Recovery)/31.1035)]/(Ni Price*Ni Recovery*22.0462)

Long-term consensus commodity US$ pricing as of October 2026: Ni Price of $8.41/lb, Cu Price of $4.98/lb, Co Price of $19.87/lb, Pd Price of $1,228/oz, Pt Price of $1,530.00/oz, and Au Price of $3,568/oz.

Metal recoveries from the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment: Ni Recovery of 60%, Cu Recovery of 86%, Co Recovery of 45%, Pd Recovery of 50%, Pt Recovery of 54%, and Au Recovery of 51%.

Intervals reported at a 0.10% Ni cut-off grade.

Figure 2: Map of Yepleu approximately 25 km south of the 2024 PEA area, showing airborne electromagnetic data, drill-hole locations and selected mineralized intercepts from the 2026 drilling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4787/323682_4bb1645b64d28a52_003full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosures

Core logging and sampling were performed at Sama's field facilities. Sample preparation was conducted at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ancaster and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, for assaying. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Fe, S, Pt, Pd and Au using sodium peroxide fusion ICP for the first five elements and by Fire Assay ICPOES for the last three.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. Geology, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Audet is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

A technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Samapleu and Grata Deposits Project" with an effective date of March 21, 2024 (the "Technical Report") with respect to the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project was prepared under National Instrument 43-101 and filed on May 3, 2024. The Technical Report includes important information regarding the Mineral Resources and 2024 PEA results including the effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate, the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources and other information regarding the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project. The 2024 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources, that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. Additional trenching and/or drilling will be required to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. There is no certainty that the results of the 2024 PEA will be realized.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama is committed to advancing the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project. Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa. Sama owns 40% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 60%.

For more information, please visit www.samaresources.com.

About Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric is a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. It seeks to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. Ivanhoe Electric uses its powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its 94.3% owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as Ivanhoe Electric seeks to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Ivanhoe Electric believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Its mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of its portfolio of critical metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, Ivanhoe Electric intends to contribute to domestic supply by developing resources that support industrial and strategic sectors. Ivanhoe Electric also operates a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company ("Maaden") to explore for minerals on approximately 50,000 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Ivanhoe Electric established an exploration alliance with BHP Mineral Resources Inc. ("BHP"), a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, to search for critical minerals in the United States. In 2026, Ivanhoe Electric entered into a Typhoon driven Mineral Exploration and Collaboration Agreement with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM") in Chile to explore 2,002 km2 of mining concessions for new copper deposits beneath electrically resistive caliche.

Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, such as "will", "could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These include, without limitation, the ability of the company to convert Mineral Resources to higher categories of confidence or to mineral reserves, the completion of exploration programs and studies, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding the project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of Mineral Resources and Reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations or justify future activities, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss or failure to obtain new titles upon expiry, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration, the potential for delays in exploration activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323682