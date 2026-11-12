Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (FSE: QLDN) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a cash dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share.

This dividend is to be paid on December 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2026 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

This dividend follows a $0.02 cash dividend paid on April 8, 2026 and $0.01 per share paid on November 10, 2025 as part of our ongoing commitment to returning money to shareholders whenever our financial performance permits. Since its appointment in July 2012, Elysee's current management has returned over $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks while increasing net shareholders equity from $5.6 million to $22.8 million as of September 30, 2026.

For more information on Elysee Development Corp., please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323604