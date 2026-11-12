German heating specialist Viessmann has launched the Vitocal 300-G intelligent energy (ie), a new inverter-driven brine-to-water heat pump designed for indoor installation in new and existing residential buildings. The system uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant and features an integrated active safety system for refrigerant management. The heat pump is available in three versions, designated 06, 12 and 16, with modulating heating capacity ranges of 1.8 kW to 9.3 kW, 3.2 kW to 12.2 kW, and 3.2 kW to 15.6 kW, respectively. Their nominal heating outputs at a brine inlet temperature of 0 C and ...

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