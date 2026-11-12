Marketers can connect the tools and business context they already rely on, through prebuilt connectors or any Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, and run the campaigns they never had time to build

ActiveCampaign, a leading AI marketing platform, today opened Active Intelligence to the tools marketers already run their business on. Prebuilt connectors for Asana, Calendly, Google Ads, JustCall, LinkedIn Ads, Stripe, Typeform, Webflow, and Wix are available now, and any other system that supports the MCP can connect as well. A specialty retailer, for example, could pull inventory levels from its own stock system and turn an overstocked product line into a targeted clearance campaign without leaving Active Intelligence.

With those tools connected, Active Intelligence draws on everything a marketer already has, including marketing data, brand guidelines, customer context, campaign history, and now the information sitting in the rest of their stack. Instead of jumping between platforms to gather information, find assets, and piece together campaign materials, marketers move from idea to execution in a single workflow.

"Marketers already have the information they need to run great campaigns. It's just spread across the tools they use every day, and pulling it together is work nobody has time for," said Chai Atreya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ActiveCampaign. "Active Intelligence knows the customers, the campaign history, and what has worked before. When a marketer connects a new tool, that context is what turns a live list of bookings or inventory into a campaign that fits their business. The distance between learning something and acting on it gets a lot shorter."

With that context all in one place, marketers can run highly customized campaigns to support their unique business objectives, with Active Intelligence doing the groundwork. Any system that supports MCP can connect, whether it's a custom-built tool or a widely used platform. A few of the ways marketers can put it to work:

Turn custom business data into targeted campaigns: Connect any internal system to Active Intelligence through MCP and use that business context to shape the next campaign. A fitness studio that never had time for a win-back campaign, for example, could bring in attendance data from its custom booking system, identify members who haven't visited recently, and create a campaign to bring them back.

Connect any internal system to Active Intelligence through MCP and use that business context to shape the next campaign. A fitness studio that never had time for a win-back campaign, for example, could bring in attendance data from its custom booking system, identify members who haven't visited recently, and create a campaign to bring them back. Create paid advertising campaigns in just a few steps: Build campaigns for Google Ads and LinkedIn Ads through a guided process inside Active Intelligence. Active Intelligence drafts the creative from existing messaging, brand context, and available assets, then sets up the campaign in the connected ad account. The marketer reviews, approves, and publishes.

Build campaigns for Google Ads and LinkedIn Ads through a guided process inside Active Intelligence. Active Intelligence drafts the creative from existing messaging, brand context, and available assets, then sets up the campaign in the connected ad account. The marketer reviews, approves, and publishes. Turn website content and customer intent into an email campaign: By bringing Webflow and Jotform into Active Intelligence, marketers can build campaigns from the content and customer insights they already have. For example, a travel agency can pair destination guides from its Webflow website with the travel preferences prospects shared through a Jotform form to create an email campaign promoting the vacation packages each traveler is most likely to book.

"Agents are only as good as the context they have. A website is structured content that's already built and ready to be put to work," said Ben Haefele, Chief Product Officer at Webflow. "By connecting Webflow site context to Active Intelligence, an agent can carry the same message from the website to email, so marketers keep their messaging consistent."

MCP support builds on Active Intelligence 3.0: Wavelength, which uses account history and performance patterns to surface opportunities and act on them. Connected tools give Wavelength more context to work with, so marketers run the campaigns they always meant to and see stronger engagement and results.

ActiveCampaign customers across all plans can now connect any MCP server to Active Intelligence. Businesses can connect as many MCP servers as they need, and each team member connects with their own account, so Active Intelligence only works with the systems and data that person already has access to.

Setup details and examples of connecting custom tools can be found at activecampaign.com/platform/ai-mcp.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the AI marketing platform that helps growing businesses run the marketing they've always imagined. Powered by Active Intelligence, ActiveCampaign turns each business's own data into deeper campaigns, smarter automations, and clear next steps toward their growth goals. Learn more at activecampaign.com.

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