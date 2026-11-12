Mercuryo: More Than Half of Stablecoin Flow Gravitates to Asia as Region Cements Status as Global Hub for Digital Dollars

More Than Half of Stablecoin Flow Gravitates to Asia as Region Cements Status as Global Hub for Digital Dollars

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has unveiled data that shows the pivotal role stablecoins are now playing across Asia-Pacific (APAC), where the digital tokens accounted for 56.2% of all its crypto purchases amid mushrooming use cases for blockchain-based payments.

Asia now captures about 60% of stablecoin payments, according to a report by business management consultant firm McKinsey & Co., with the region accounting for $245 billion of the $390 billion in annualised stablecoin payments, based on December 2025 data.

Mercuryo data shows adoption is strongest in Taiwan (89.5% of crypto purchases), followed by Hong Kong (70.3% of crypto purchases) and Malaysia (66.1% of crypto purchases). Furthermore, Mercuryo data also reveals that about two-thirds (66.5%) of APAC stablecoin purchases are made using local currencies, rather than US dollars.

Beyond cryptocurrency trading, stablecoins are increasingly being used to move money across borders, make international payments and obtain access to dollar-denominated value. Research by Chainalysis found that cross-border stablecoin activity across Central and Southeast Asia and Oceania is 3.2 times greater than domestic activity. In the Philippines, stablecoins are estimated to account for 5-10% of inbound remittances, highlighting their growing relevance in one of the region's largest remittance markets.

Against this backdrop of expanding adoption and utility, Mercuryo and Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial wallet with 100 million users, have unveiled a campaign to provide lower fees for new users on-ramping stablecoins across eight selected APAC markets.

Mercuryo's offer [T&Cs] is available to new Bitget Wallet accounts and applies to each user's first three on-ramp transactions for stablecoins, including USDC and Ripple USD (RLUSD). Eligible transactions can be up to $300 each across supported networks.

"As we see mushrooming uptake of stablecoins across APAC, we anticipate a strong uptake among new Bitget Wallet users across the region for this Mercuryo lower fees offer," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "Stablecoins are being used for myriad purposes across the region, extending far beyond trading into cross-border payments and remittances."

"We partner with Mercuryo to make accessing stablecoins simpler and more affordable for new users across APAC, helping more people participate in the growing *digital dollar economy," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "The growth in use cases for stablecoins across APAC represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of finance as consumer benefit from faster, cheaper and more accessible payments."

The Bitget Wallet lower fees campaign *offer, which lasts from November 12, 2026 until December 11, 2026, will see Mercuryo charge a 0% fee, with network fees also to be waived on eligible transactions. Bitget Wallet fees will continue to apply. Eligible users can complete on-ramps within Bitget Wallet, powered by Mercuryo, using a credit or debit card or Apple Pay.

*The offer is available only to new Bitget Wallet accounts and covers the first three eligible on-ramp transactions per user, up to $300 per transaction. Mercuryo fees and network fees are waived on eligible transactions; Bitget Wallet fees still apply. Availability, payment methods, supported fiat currencies and networks may vary by market. Existing Bitget Wallet accounts are still eligible for the offer if no purchases via the Mercuryo platform have been made. The offer is not available in the United Kingdom (UK) or the European Economic Area (EEA)

*References to 'digital dollars' describe stablecoins designed to track the value of the US dollar.

Stablecoins are not legal tender, are not issued by a central bank, are not bank deposits and are not covered by any deposit protection or investor compensation scheme.

*Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space.

Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at:

https://mercuryo.io/

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars - and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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For media inquiries, contact:

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