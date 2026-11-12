Bybit Upgrades Trading Infrastructure to Support Deeper Liquidity, Tighter Spreads and Better Execution

Bybit completes its trading server migration to Tokyo, strengthening network connectivity and supporting fairer, more efficient trading conditions for all market participants

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has successfully upgraded its trading infrastructure through a cross-country migration from Singapore to Tokyo.

The strategic move strengthens the infrastructure supporting liquidity across Bybit's markets, helping market makers and other participants connect and respond more efficiently. By improving network performance, Bybit aims to support deeper order books, tighter spreads, more efficient price discovery and better execution quality, creating a more level playing field for institutional and retail traders alike.

The server migration delivers several improvements to Bybit's trading infrastructure:

Stronger liquidity conditions: Better connectivity supports market makers and liquidity providers in managing orders more efficiently, helping contribute to deeper order books and tighter bid-ask spreads.

Better connectivity supports market makers and liquidity providers in managing orders more efficiently, helping contribute to deeper order books and tighter bid-ask spreads. More efficient price discovery: Improved connectivity across market participants supports a more responsive and competitive trading environment, helping prices reflect market conditions more efficiently.

Improved connectivity across market participants supports a more responsive and competitive trading environment, helping prices reflect market conditions more efficiently. Better execution quality: Reduced latency and improved market connectivity can help minimise trading friction and support more consistent execution for both institutional and retail participants.

Reduced latency and improved market connectivity can help minimise trading friction and support more consistent execution for both institutional and retail participants. Lower latency and stronger connectivity: Improved network connectivity reduces latency by up to 300 microseconds, enabling faster communication between trading systems and market participants.

"Liquidity is at the heart of a healthy trading market. By strengthening our trading infrastructure, we are creating better conditions for market makers and participants to contribute liquidity, supporting deeper books, tighter spreads and more efficient execution. Our goal is to build a trading environment where everyone can compete on fairer terms," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Strengthening Market Quality for All Participants

The upgrade is particularly relevant to institutional clients, market makers and high-frequency trading firms, for which network latency and connectivity can directly influence liquidity provision, trading strategies and execution quality. More efficient connectivity can also benefit retail traders through improved market depth, tighter spreads and reduced friction when entering and exiting positions.

"Our move to Tokyo strengthens the foundation of our platform, from connectivity to liquidity and execution quality. It's a significant milestone for Bybit, and part of our commitment to more efficient trading and a more level playing field for all," said Sean Ballard, Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business at Bybit.

With the migration complete, Bybit will continue investing in its trading infrastructure to strengthen market connectivity, support liquidity providers and improve the overall trading experience across its global markets.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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