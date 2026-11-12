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PR Newswire
12.11.2026 13:18 Uhr
199 Leser
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MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 11 November 2026 was 410.62p (ex-income) 413.72p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

12 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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