Producing fuels from captured CO2 requires large amounts of renewable electricity, yet major carbon sources and the best wind or solar sites are often far apart. This creates a supply chain dilemma: should e-fuel producers build facilities next to the carbon source, or transport the molecular CO2 or possibly biomass to regions where renewable electricity is lower in cost? For e-methanol, produced with hydrogen from renewable electricity and reacted with CO2, the answer comes down to logistics. Recent modeling from LUT University reveals how to best combine these ingredients by comparing transport ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...