GAC Celebrates Villarreal Victory as Partnership Deepens European Connections

VILLARREAL, Spain, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, Villarreal secured a 2-0 home victory over Getafe at the Estadio de la Cerámica. As the Official Automotive Partner of Villarreal CF, GAC joins fans in celebrating the LaLiga win, recognizing the determination behind the performance while strengthening lasting emotional connections with European consumers.

Known as the Yellow Submarine, Villarreal combines strong local roots with an international following. For GAC, working with the club offers an opportunity to connect with both audiences. Deeply embedded in Spanish communities, football also crosses borders, providing common ground for building relationships.

Shared Values, Lasting Connections

Teamwork, resilience and continuous improvement provide a shared foundation for the partnership. Villarreal's persistence against Getafe also resonates with GAC's commitment to innovation and product quality.

That commitment is expressed in GAC's brand proposition for Europe, "GAC. THE ENGINEERS," rooted in rigorous engineering and long-term value. It also extends to GAC CARE+, its global service brand, which combines global standards with locally tailored support, including roadside assistance, parts support through Rotterdam and a Europe-based technical service team.

Through the collaboration, GAC reaches beyond traditional automotive communications to engage broader audiences. By connecting through football, the company aims to build brand familiarity and trust, giving supporters opportunities to discover its vehicles and its commitment to high-quality, high-tech and reliable mobility.

The partnership is focused on developing relationships over time. Its value extends beyond individual match results to a sustained connection with fans, customers and the local communities the brand serves.

Supporting Long-Term Development in Europe

Europe is a strategic market in GAC's international development. The Villarreal partnership complements the company's work in product introductions, sales network development, service support and localized operations, bringing its automotive business closer to everyday life.

The AION V electric SUV and AION UT compact electric hatchback are two key models in GAC's European lineup. Offering options for family travel and everyday mobility, respectively, they reflect the company's focus on safety, quality and practical usability.

Both models have earned five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings and are manufactured locally in Austria, in partnership with Magna.

As part of GAC's One GAC 2.0 global strategy and commitment to serving local markets, the partnership combines the club's international reach with locally relevant engagement. While celebrating three points with Villarreal supporters, GAC will continue to build lasting relationships through football and support greener, more intelligent mobility.

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