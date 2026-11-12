Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work underway at its Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. Environmental baseline studies, hydrological assessments, infrastructure improvements and project planning are advancing alongside preparations for Phase 2 drilling. Together, these initiatives are intended to strengthen the technical and permitting foundation for the project's next stage of development and, in due course, support an informed decision on whether to initiate a prefeasibility study ("PFS").

Management recently visited Kenbridge with Greg Edwards, Kenbridge Project Manager; Lindsay Spenceley, Principal, Aspen Biological Inc., Mike Bingham, P.Geo., Principal, Water Resources, North Rock Engineering, Kevin Shorthouse, Principal, Northwest Solutions Inc. and Mahengun Goodsky First Nations Liaison and consultant. Discussions focused on environmental baseline work, water management, site infrastructure road objectives and First Nations inclusion through ongoing consultation and future initiatives. Additionally, the Company intends to build on the previously reported First Nations Prospecting Course, including another course with the Ontario Geological Survey ("OGS"), while exploring additional initiatives that have not yet been announced.

Tartisan is targeting January 2027 for release of an updated Kenbridge Project Plan. Building on the 2008 report, the plan is expected to bring together information on the mineral resource, metallurgy, development concepts, infrastructure, environmental studies and permitting status. It will identify outstanding technical work and help establish priorities as the Company evaluates the pathway toward advanced exploration and a potential future PFS.

Existing approvals include an Industrial Sewage Works Certificate of Approval covering the settling pond and the treatment and discharge of mine shaft water. These existing approvals form part of the project's permitting history as the Company assesses requirements for further work.

Current baseline and hydrology work is also intended to inform advanced exploration planning and a proposed new Permit to Take Water application for dewatering Kenbridge's 623-metre, three-compartment shaft. Canadian Arrow Mines Limited, Tartisan's wholly owned subsidiary, previously held such a permit on three occasions. Any new application remains subject to regulatory review and approval.

Kenbridge is road-accessible from Highway 71 following approximately five years of Company-funded access improvements. Tartisan has also obtained a permit for further upgrades and realignment at the Aitikwa River crossing, an important component of its ongoing infrastructure planning.

"Kenbridge continues to advance through a coordinated program of drilling preparation, environmental studies, hydrology and infrastructure planning," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan. "Our immediate focus is on executing these priorities and delivering an updated Project Plan in January. Following Phase 2 drilling, we intend to incorporate results from both drilling phases into an updated mineral resource estimate. That work, together with further technical and economic evaluation, will help management determine the appropriate timing and scope of any future PFS."

Qualified Person

Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for this news release. The technical disclosure is subject to his review and approval before publication.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company whose assets include the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project near Sioux Narrows in northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver-Lead-Zinc Project near Sault Ste. Marie, and the Turtle Pond Project, including the Night Danger and Glatz occurrences, near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN), OTCQB (TTSRF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (8TA).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning baseline studies, hydrology work, the updated Project Plan and its targeted release in January 2027, access improvements, Phase 2 drilling, a possible updated mineral resource estimate, advanced exploration planning, a proposed Permit to Take Water application and the potential consideration of a PFS. These statements reflect current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks, including financing, permitting, contractor availability, weather, study outcomes and exploration results. Actual outcomes may differ materially. No decision to undertake a PFS has been made; any such decision will depend on drilling results, updated resource information, further technical and economic evaluation, and available financing. There is no assurance that planned work will proceed as anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323693